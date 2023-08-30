Melanie Meador receives Phi Kappa Phi Pioneer Award
Melanie Meador, of Independence, recently received a Pioneer Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi - the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Meador is one of 50 students nationwide to receive the award.
The Pioneer Awards, in its inaugural year, are designed to encourage and reward undergraduate members for developing the research, engagement and leadership skills necessary to become a successful scholar.
Meador was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2022 at Oregon State University.
Western forensic anthropology alumni joins faculty
Western Oregon University alumni Jerielle Cartales aspired to be a forensic anthropologist since high school, after watching the television show, “Bones.”
Western’s forensic anthropology minor, coupled with a major in Biology, was the opportunity Cartales needed to make her aspirations a reality, and is now a forensic anthropology lecturer at Western.
“My favorite part of the job is working with my students and seeing that ‘a-ha’ moment when they connect what we covered in the lecture and what we’re covering in the lab. Western really is special because the professors really care about their student’s success,” Cartales said.
Labs consist of students laying out the bones in correct anatomical positions, then processing the remains. They then determine what the individual’s likely age was upon death, their biological sex, the ancestry of the remains, and finally stature, which refers to any evidence of trauma or pathology.
