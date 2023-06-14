Dallas Pickleball Club offers free lessons in June
The Dallas Pickleball Club is up and running for its 2023 season. They invite everyone interested in the sport. Courts are located across from the Dallas Aquatic Center on Barberry Avenue and La Creole Drive. The club provides free pickleball lessons every Tuesday throughout the summer. Times are 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. June 20 and 27.
For more information, go to www.dallaspickleballclub.net.
Willamina seeks event vendors
The Willamina 4th of July Committee is seeking vendors for the Willamina Mud Drags and the 4th of July.
The Mud Drags & Boggs races are at 10 a.m. June 24 at the corner of Adams & Lincoln Streets. For more information contact Sherry Dawkins at (503) 879-5676 or Donna Nelson (971) 241-7031.
Vendors will set up Saturday morning from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The fee is $40. No electricity will be provided for this event. However, you are welcome to bring your own generator.
The 4th of July Celebration is from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The north end of “B” is for non-electrical participants and the south end (across Main Street) is set up for those needing electricity. The fee is $30 for non-electric and $40 for electricity. The vendor space provided will be 10x10. The 4th of July celebration for the vendors is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General Liability Insurance must be carried for all food vendors naming the city of Willamina as additional insured and must be returned with the application. At least one worker in each stand must have a current Food Handlers Card. Please make sure you have the proper paperwork needed for these events. If interested, contact Jency at (971) 237-3230.
PCL hosts Summer Solstice Benefit Auction June 17
Partnerships in Community Living, Inc.’s Summer Solstice Benefit Auction is June 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Eola Hills Wine Cellars, located at 501 S Pacific Highway W, in Rickreall. All donations for this event go to help support PCL’s My Home, My Life fund, which was developed to help fund people’s ability to realize their desires and dreams to live the life they choose and one that is tailored to their individual needs.
Tickets are $60 each, $110 for two or $400 for a table of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3OrY3MG.
Free community shred day is June 24
The Oregon State Credit Union hosts a free community shred day June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Polk County Fairgrounds 520 S. Pacific Highway.
No need to get out of your car. Just drive up, pop the trunk or open the door and a credit union volunteer will unload your documents for shredding. You can bring up to three boxes or bags.
While free, organizers ask you bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Marion Polk Food Bank.
Make Music Day seeks participants June 21
Make Music Day: Polk County returns June 21 from 4-7 p.m. The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce is seeking for the event venues, musicians, sponsors and volunteers. To get involved, email polkcounty@makemusicday.org.
Blue Dolphin swim team hosts Parents Night Out
Blue Dolphin swim team hosts Parents Night Out from 7-9 p.m. June 30. To help parents to get a night to themselves, drop the kids off at the Dallas Aquatic Center for their own night of fun. Children ages 3-6 are $20, and will be accompanied, and ages 7 and older, are $15, and will be supervised, the whole night. Spots are limited. To sign up, email Coach Marissa at m.olsen.bdst@gmail.com.
4 All MuttKind seeks donations for charity auction
Have a small business you want to promote? Have some spare tickets or a vacation home or time share siting vacant? Love what 4 All MuttKind does? Consider donating to their silent auction at the beautiful LaVelle Vineyards on June 17. All sales from the silent auction goes to the dogs in their care. 4 All MuttKind is 100% volunteer based and a registered nonprofit. One hundred attendees are expected at the event, and there will be a flier with all auction items that will be distributed on their socials, along with a huge thank you post.
Interested in donating an item? Want to learn more? Message us on Facebook or email info@4allmuttkind.org.
Traveling exhibition ‘Fire and Freedom’ comes to Heritage Museum
The exhibit “Fire and Freedom: Food and Enslavement in Early America,” will be on exhibit at Heritage Museum, in Independence, through July 15. The traveling exhibition explores ways in which meals can tell us about how power is exchanged between and among different people, races, genders and classes. The museum is located at 281 S. 2nd St.
Visit Dallas’ Delbert Hunter Arboretum
Visit the Delbert Hunter Arboretum, located at 631 Park St., in Dallas. Here is a unique opportunity to see a living museum of native plants. The arboretum provides ecological niches for some of Oregon’s flora and fauna ranging from wetlands and riparian ecosystems to rock gardens and rare shrubs and flowers. The grounds are open year-round during daylight hours. The visitor center is open Tuesday mornings, from 9 a.m. to noon through November. Volunteers are welcome. To find out how, contact Friends of the Delbert Hunter Arboretum and Botanic Garden at hunterarboretum@outlook.com or (503) 623-7359.
Pentacle Theatre presents ‘Exit Laughing’
The Pentacle Theatre presents their next production, “Exit Laughing” now through July 1 at the theatre located at 324 52nd Ave. NW, Salem, OR.
The Story: When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years is your weekly bridge night out with “the girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three Southern ladies from Birmingham, you “borrow” your friend’s ashes from the funeral home on bridge night, so she doesn’t have to spend her last evening alone in the funeral home. And that simple act of enduring friendship leads to the wildest, most exciting night of your lives, including a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living.
With a plot like that, it’s no wonder “Exit Laughing” is an AACT NewPlayFest award-winning show.
“Exit Laughing” is suitable for teens and adults who can handle its mature comedy.
Buy e-tickets online at tickets.penatacletheatre.org or call 503-485-4300.
· Tiered ticket prices range from $17 to $37.
· Tickets are also available at the theater box office 45 minutes before each performance.
Master Gardeners present Summer in the Garden classes
The OSU Master Gardeners present free Summer in the Garden series of free classes at Inspiration Garden, 799 F. St. in Independence. The schedule is:
Jun 14 - Pollinator Plants Tour & Talk, 6-7 p.m.
Jun 24 - Herb Gardening, 10-11:30 a.m.
Jul 15 - Managing Garden Pests, 10-11:30 a.m.
Jul 18 - Preserving Herbs Demo, 6-7 p.m.
Aug 9 - Fermentation Fun Demo, 6-7 p.m.
Aug 19 - Composting with Worms, 10-11:30 a.m.
Aug 22 - Plant Identification Tour and Talk, 6-7 p.m.
AIM presents ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’
The Arts Integrated Ministry presents “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe,” at 7 p.m. June 16-17 and June 23-24 and at 3 p.m. June 18 and 25. All performances are at First Baptist Church of Independence, located at 1505 Monmouth St. To purchase tickets, at a $5 suggested donation, go to https://arts-integrated-ministry.ticketleap.com/the-lion-the-witch-and-the-wardrobe.
Monmouth celebrates Juneteenth June 19
Monmouth’s Juneteenth Celebration will be on June 19, in Main Street Park Amphitheater, from 7-8 p.m. Speakers include Maya Hopwood, WOU President of the Black Student Union.
Celtic harpists coming to Monmouth Public Library
Celtic harpists Lisa Lynn and Aryeh Frankenfurter perform at 6 p.m. June 21 at the Monmouth Public Library, located at 168 Ecols St. Enjoy two Celtic harps, the Swedish Nyckeharpa, Ukrainian Bandura, Cittern and more.
Sign-ups open for annual Van Holdstadt Memorial Golf Tournament
Sign up now for the 18th Annual Central Wrestling Van Holstadt Memorial 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is $40 per person and includes nine holes of golf, a hotdog dinner, door prizes and first, second and third-place mini-trophies. Sign up is first come, first served. For your preferred start time, RSVP Arnold Garcia at (503) 689-6743 or arnold.garcia@gmail.com.
Dallas Krazy Dayz to be held July 27-30
Krazy Dayz is Dallas’ summer bash! It’s a weekend street party taking up six city blocks of the downtown with daytime activities for everyone and live night-time concerts that will rock the courthouse square.
There will be food, outdoor shopping, displays, games, a sippery, music and simply a great atmosphere to relax and have fun!
Mark your calendars for July 27-30, and head on over to Dallas’ Krazy Dayz!
Dallas offers business bootcamp Aug. 4-5
Do you have a great product or service you want to bring to life? Sign up for the Business Bootcamp Aug. 4-5 sponsored by the city of Dallas, Dallas Downtown Association, Business Oregon and Reinventing Rural. During this two-day workshop, professionals will help you understand your business model, teach you how to market your business and gain customer awareness, dive into the building blocks needed for financial modeling, and help you build momentum with goal setting.
Interested in signing up? Cost is just $25. Seats are limited, register online at https://bit.ly/bootcamp-dallas before it’s too late. The classes are from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.