Cmty Briefs

Dallas Pickleball Club offers free lessons in June

The Dallas Pickleball Club is up and running for its 2023 season. They invite everyone interested in the sport. Courts are located across from the Dallas Aquatic Center on Barberry Avenue and La Creole Drive. The club provides free pickleball lessons every Tuesday throughout the summer. Times are 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. June 20 and 27.

