Breakfast in the Park returns July 25
DALLAS — Dallas Rotary Club and the Dallas Volunteer Firefighter Association present Breakfast in the Park 2021 July 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Come join the two organizations for a traditional breakfast in the Dallas City Park. The event, part of the Krazy Dayz Sunday in the Park activities, was canceled last year due to coronavirus restrictsions. The breakfast consists of pancakes, eggs and sausage.
Tickets are on sale now, $10 for adults, $5 for kids 4-11 and kids under 4 are free. The cost increases to $11 for adults at the gate and kids stay the same.
You can purchase tickets at these locations: Dallas Chamber of Commerce, Citizens Bank, Columbia Bank,Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Van Well Building Supply, Dallas Fire & EMS and during Krazy Dayz, at the Rotary booth on the Polk County Courthouse lawn.
Dallas hosts meeting on National Register Historic District
DALLAS — The city of Dallas hosts an educational campaign and survey regarding a National Register Historic District beginning July 19.
There will be an informational meeting at 6 p.m. July 8 in the Dallas Civic Center, located at 945 SE Jefferson St. City staff will talk about what a National Register Historic district is, how a district is formed, what the process involves, and will answer any questions the public may have. Meet with the National Register Program Coordinator, Robert Olguin; City of Dallas Intern, Brian Rhoten (canvasser); Historic Landmarks Commissioners Sue Rhode, Jim Foster and Rich Wolcott; and city staff.
To learn more contact Margie Pearce at 831-3571 or margie.pearce@dallasor.gov.
Commission announces winners of art show
MONMOUTH -- The Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission announced
the results of the July 4th Community Art Show. The winners were:
- Student, ages 5-7: Wyatt Compton with ‘Rainbow Flare’, colored pencils.
- Student, ages 8-10: Declan Van Ess with ‘Leopard in the Savannah’, pencil.
- Student, ages 11-14: Mia Meyer with ‘Dino Fight’, pencil.
- Student, ages 15-18: Norah Steed with ‘Self-Portrait’, acrylics.
- Amateur/Adult: Carrie Visuano with ‘Unreceptive’, acrylics.
- Semi-Prof/Professional: Eloise Boren with ‘Bachelor Buttons’, watercolor.
There were 640 ballots counted. The winners will each receive a gift certificate donated
by the WOU Bookstore.
