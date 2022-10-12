Dallas fall leaf pick-up dates announced
The City of Dallas has announced the dates for fall leaf pick-up.
This year, Republic Services will be collecting leaves from city streets the first week of November (Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6) and again the second weekend in December (Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11).
These are the only times leaves will be collected that are placed in the street.
When Placing Leaves in the Street, Please Keep in Mind:
• Leaves should be raked into the street in long rows, parallel to the curb, and at least 12 inches away from the curb.
• Avoid blocking the roadway, driveways, and bike lanes.
• Keep piles away from and clear any blocked storm drains.
• Place only leaves (and no other trimmings, brush, grass, or other debris) in the street just before the collection dates.
Other Means of Leaf Disposal
• Use them as mulch in your landscaping or lawn
• Place them in your yard debris bin
• Use any of the leaf only drop-off locations from October 1st thru December 31st (no other yard debris).
The locations are as follows:
1. Park St. parking lot west end of the walking bridge
2. SW Allgood near the gate to the Parks Office
3. The east end of Hankel Street (at the dead end off LaCreole Dr.)
It is important not to rake leaves into city streets until just before the collection dates. Leaves raked into the street can cause drainage and flooding problems by clogging gutters and storm sewers, and can blow onto neighboring properties. Residents will be asked to remove leaves if they are raked into the street outside of scheduled pick-up times.
For more information about leaf collection, please contact Republic Services at 541-754-0444
Luckiamute Watershed Council Sips ‘n’ Science Series Oct. 18
Kalapuyans of the Central Willamette Valley - History & Culture will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m, at at Brew Coffee and Taphouse for a Sips ‘n’ Science watch party, or watch at home via Zoom webinar.
Join David Lewis, member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, OSU Assistant Professor and Tribal Historian, for the first Luckiamute Watershed Council Sips ‘n’ Science talk of the fall/winter series.
The presentation will address various Kalapuyan tribes and bands of the central valley. He will look at their original culture, how they stewarded their lands and the adjustments they had to make when settlers arrived. He will dive into the removal process, treaties, encampments and payments, and the likely understandings of the Kalapuyans, and work by Indian agents to remove them all to the Grand Ronde Indian Reservation. Finally, he will address their context on the reservation for the first 20 years.
DDA hosts Halloween Cleanup Day
The Dallas Downtown Association’s Design Committee is hosting a Downtown Halloween Cleanup Day Oct. 22 from 9-11 a.m. The goal of the cleanup is to spruce up downtown before the Chamber’s Trick N’ Treat event Oct. 31.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at www.dallasdowntownassociation.org/volunteer. All ages are welcome.
County plans Savage Road closure
Polk County Public Works crews will be completing bridge backwall repairs on Savage Road, approximately 0.2 miles from the Steel Bridge Road intersection from Oct. 19-20.
The road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. Please plan accordingly for this road closure. More information about this project can be found by calling Polk County Public Works at (503) 623-9287.
Central Lions Club poinsettias fundraiser returns
The Central Lions Club’s annual holiday poinsettia has returned as a fundraiser for the local community. The Lions provide assistance to numerous local, regional and global causes, including vision screening and eyeglasses, college scholarships, disaster relief, the environment and more.
Poinsettias come in four sizes and three colors, and there are also Christmas cactus available. Prices remain the same as last year.
To make an order, email central.lions.m.i@gmail for an order form. Please fill it out by Oct. 24 so that deliveries can by made on Nov. 28, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Learn about energy savings
Learn how to adopt green energy and save money under the new Inflation Reduction Act at a class Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. E. The benefits apply to all, but more generous benefits apply to low and moderate income residents. From hybrid cars to electric heat pumps, solar panels to battery storage, money is becoming available both in terms of rebates and tax credits. Julie Williams of Seeds for the Sol will help share how to to save energy, save money and help save the Earth.
Remember Ian, raise funds for horse rescue
Tickets are on sale now for the Sgt. Ian Tawney Memorial event and Embrace Life Equine Rescue Fundraiser. The event will be held Oct. 15, at 2528 Liberty Road, Dallas.
There will be a cemetery visit and flag ceremony from 2 to 3 p.m., as well as a chance to meet the rescued horses at 3:30 p.m. There will be an opportunity to paint pumpkins and horse shoeing. There will be a chili-feed for adults, with a mac and cheese option for kids, a silent auction, raffle and live music.
For more information, contact Theda at (503) 881-3931.
Meet conservative candidates at potluck Oct. 12
A Polk County Conservative Candidate potluck and forum is Oct. 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Green Villa Barn, 3215 Independence Highway. Candidates have been invited from the city council, mayor, legislative, governor and congressional races.
There will be coffee, lemonade and water provided. Visitors are asked to bring a dish to share.
For more information, contact Kathy Freeborn Hadley at (503) 559-5901 or kathyfree17@gmail.com.
Friends of Dallas Library hosts book sale
The Friends of the Dallas Public Library fall book sale is Oct. 21 from 3-7 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St. A bag sale is Saturday from 2-3 p.m.
There will be a special pre-sale for members of the Friends on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. Member applications can be picked up at the library any time or at the Civic Center during the pre-sale. Individual membership is only $10. Proceeds from the sale are used by the Friends to help fund library programming and make special equipment purchases for the library.
This is a good time to note that book donations can be made at the library any time during the year. No magazines, encyclopedias, or textbooks, please.
For more information, contact the library at (503)-623-2633 or on Facebook at facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Dallas Library storyteller event – Anne Rutherford and Norm Brecke
On Friday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., the Dallas Library hosts Anne Rutherford and Norm Brecke, a husband and wife team who perform a wide range of entertaining stories.
The performance will be held at the Dallas Library. Let this storyteller comedic duo entertain you with traditional and personal stories as well as songs, jokes, and larger than life tales.
“Anne’s storytelling makes people laugh, inspires and invigorates her audiences. She involves people through song and action in performances she describes as “Introvert-safe and extrovert friendly!”
Anne’s alter ego, Clementine Ryder, often appears and regales audiences with Wild West stories.
Norm’s extensive repertoire includes traditional tales, personal narratives, historical tales, and stories in song. He is well known for his “Lighter Side of Lincoln” program. They both tour individually and as a team throughout the United States.
This free program is hosted by The Dallas Public Library and funded by the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information you can contact the Dallas Library at 503-623-2633 or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
