Community Calendar: A listing of upcoming events taking place in Polk County (space available) that are open to the public. To submit an event for calendar consideration, please send it at least two weeks before the actual event date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15
Dallas Downtown Association — 6 p.m. Latitude One. A meeting of people interested in the vibrancy of downtown Dallas.
Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.
Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.
Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. www.dallaspickleballclub.net. Free lessons Weds. 9 a.m.
Yarning for Others — 10 a.m. to noon, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need. Anyone welcome. 503-689-7222.
Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.
Dallas Lions Club — 1 p.m., Dallas Retirement Village Lodge, Dallas. 971-237-8848.
THURSDAY, Jan. 16
Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.
Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.
Hymn sing-along — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Sing hymns with others. 503-838-5678.
Veterans Night at the Elks — 6:30 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge Post 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence. Different organization presents about services offered to veterans. Bunko upstairs for families.
Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.
FRIDAY, Jan. 17
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.
Family Building Blocks Independence play group — 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St., Independence. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-363-3057.
A.A. Meeting, Altered Attitudes group — Noon, 565 LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-930-7936.
Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.
SUNDAY, Jan. 19
Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.
MONDAY, Jan. 20
Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens. Large play area for children and conversation time for parents. Open to all. 503-623-3397.
Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.
Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Services Office, 240 SW Washington St. Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.
Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.
TUESDAY, Jan. 21
Family Building Blocks Dallas play group — 10 a.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. Suite 210. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 971-600-8454.
A.A. Women’s Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 565 SE LacCreole Drive, Dallas. 951-203-9569.
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., FALLS CITY: Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., 503-787-3371. DALLAS: Dallas Alliance Church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. 503-623-2265. Free. All welcome.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.
Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club — 7 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School library, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288. (add to third Tuesday of the month; DURING SUMMER AT 1833 SE Miller Ave.
Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.
Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.
Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Lunch and speaker. Public is welcome.
Toastmasters — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas. Learn how to effectively speak in public and increase your leadership skills.
Dallas Arboretum work day — 9 a.m. to noon, Delbert Hunter Arboretum, Dallas City Park. Coffee and snack provided to volunteers who help pull weeds, plant and maintain trails. 503-623-4845.
Al-Anon — 7 p.m., 1486 SE Levens, Dallas. 503-370-7363.
