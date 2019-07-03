WEDNESDAY, July 3
Monmouth Business Association — 7:30 a.m. A meeting of business people, the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce director, and city officials. 503-751-0147.
Senior meals — 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Free, but $3 donation suggested. RSVP. DALLAS: LaCreole Manor, 204 SW Walnut St., 503-623-6232. MONMOUTH: Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church lecture series — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Levens Street. A 36-lecture series on the Reformations — the Lutheran, Calvinist, Anglican and Catholic reformations.
Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.
Yarning for Others — 3 to 5 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. Knitters and crocheters gather to make clothing and accessories for those in need on the first Wednesday of every month. 503-689-7222.
Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. www.dallaspickleballclub.net. Free lessons Weds. 9 a.m.
Al-Anon — 6:30 p.m., 320 SE Fir Villa Road. 503-370-7363.
THURSDAY, July 4
Happy Fourth of July! See our Fourth of July Guide for all the happenings in Polk County this weekend.
FRIDAY, July 5
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.
A.A. Meeting, Altered Attitudes group — Noon, 565 LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-930-7936.
Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.
SATURDAY, July 6
Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.
Monmouth Senior Center All-You-Can-Eat Community Breakfast — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Cost: $6, adults; $3, children younger than 12. 503-838-5678.
Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.
The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.
Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.
SUNDAY, July 7
Polk Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall. Admission: $1; children 12 and younger, free. Early admission from 6 to 9 a.m. is $5. 503-428-8224.
Rickreall Grange Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (99W), Rickreall. Multiple vendors. Also selling fresh-baked goods. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. 503-623-8289.
MONDAY, July 8
Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.
Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.
TUESDAY, July 9
Caregiver Connection — 2 to 3:30 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (conference room immediately inside the front entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Meets on the second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.
Free Blood Pressure Checks — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Second Tuesday of the month. Free. 503-831-5593.
James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Falls City Methodist Church, 242 North Main St., Falls City. Free. 503-787-3371. Also at 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.
Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.
Dallas Rotary — Noon, Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas.
