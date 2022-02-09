Community Calendar

Thursday, Feb. 10
Monmouth Library Once Upon a Bookclub: - 7 p.m., this month the group will be discussing “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou. This is a virtual discussion. If you are interested in joining, email kobrist@ci.monmouth.or.us for more information.
Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. www.mirotaryclub.org.
James2 Community Drive-Thru Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas, free. 503-623-2481.
Friday, Feb. 11
Western Oregon University’s guest artist series presents Sarah Maines, Joannah Ball, Claire Hudkins and Susan McDaniel Concert Feb. 11 at the Smith Music Hall.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors and veterans, $1 non-WOU students and WOU students are free with their ID. To purchase tickets, go to www.tix.com/ticket-sales/wou-arts/6790.
Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.
Monmouth Senior Center for Feb. 9-15
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Yoga 8 a.m., stretch exercise 9 a.m., Tai Chi 10 a.m., Presentation from Pro Comfort Medical 11 a.m., music jam 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Yoga 8 a.m., pinochle noon, cooking class 10 a.m., knitting 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Yoga 8 a.m., stretch class 9 a.m., writer’s workshop 10 a.m., drawing for fun 10 a.m., craft class 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Loteria (Spanish bingo) 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
Yoga 8 a.m., stretch exercise 9 a.m., Hand and Foot Cards 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Yoga 8 a.m., Ponytail Cards, noon, Pinochle noon
The Monmouth Senior Community Center is located at 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you have questions about events and activities in the building call (503) 838-5679. This week’s events are:
