Wednesday, June 14
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime. 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Independence Heritage Museum Advisory Board meeting, Heritage Museum, 112 S. 3rd St.
6 p.m. - Summer in the Garden free class: Polinator Tour & Plants Talk, Mt.Fir Park, 799 F St., Independence
6 p.m. - Monmouth Parks & Recreation Board meeting, Monmouth Public Works, 401 Hogan Road
Thursday, June 15
10:30 a.m. - Dallas Public Library Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5
10:30 a.m. - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Dallas Library Book Discussion, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
12 p.m. - Bridge, Dallas Area Senior Center
3 p.m. - Thursday West Salem Market, 1260 Edgewater St. NW
6 p.m. - Independence Parks & Recreation Board meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth Arts & Culture Commission meeting. Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Friday, June 16
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
10 a.m. – Six handed Pinochle/Listening Ear, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Teen Game Night, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
6 p.m. - Live Music: Susan Rey Trio, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
6 p.m. - Rickreall Grange Game Night, 280 N. Pacific Highway
6:30 p.m. - Acoustic Music Jam, Guthrie Park, 4320 Kings Valley Highway S.
7 p.m. - The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe, Arts Integrated Ministry, First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St., www.artsintegratedministry.com
8 p.m. - Live Music: Old Crow Acoustic, Golden Hop Saloon, 133 C St., Independence
Saturday, June 17
9 a.m. - Independence Farmers Market, Umpqua Bank Parking Lot, 302 S. Main St.
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Farmers Market/Sale, 280 N. Pacific Highway
10 a.m. - Brunk Farmstead hourly tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Polk County Historical Society members free, non-members $5, seniors $4, students $1, 5705 Salem Dallas Highway NW
12 p.m. - Summer Reading Kickoff Party with Monmouth Taiko, Independence Library, 175 Monmouth St.
1 p.m. Jackey’s Paint Class, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Pickleball Club lessons, 1001 Barberry Ave.
5:30 p.m. - Partnership in Community Livig Inc’s Summer Solstice Benefit Auction benefiting My Home My Life fund, Eola Hills Wine Cellars, 501 S Pacific Highway W, Rickreall
6 p.m. - Live Music: Billy & the Rockets, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
7 p.m. - The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe, Arts Integrated Ministry, First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St., www.artsintegratedministry.com
Sunday, June 18
9 a.m. - Rickreall Grange Farmers Market/Sale, 280 N. Pacific Highway
2 p.m. - Live Music: Sig Paulson, Redgate Winery, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence
3 p.m. - The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe, Arts Integrated Ministry, First Baptist Church of Independence, 1505 Monmouth St., www.artsintegratedministry.com
Monday, June 19
The Dallas Public Library is closed all day for Juneteenth
Table games all day - Dallas Area Senior Center
8 a.m. - Summer Reading Program begins at the Dallas Library, register at https://dallasoregon.beanstack.org
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Beginning ASL Class, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge/Canasta, Dallas Area Senior Center
5:30 p.m. - Independence Historic Preservation Commission meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
7 p.m. - Monmouth’s Juneteenth Celebration, Main Street Park Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 20
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners Work Session, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 950 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Intro to Chair Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
10 a.m. - Family Story Time, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Echols St. S
10:30 a.m., - Low Impact Exercise, Dallas Area Senior Center
10:30 a.m. - Children’s Storytime, for ages 0-5, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
11 a.m. - Walking Club, Monmouth Senior Center
11 a.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
12 p.m. - Pinochle/Ponytail, Monmouth Senior Center
12 p.m. - StoryTime with Ms. Pam and Ms. Meredith, Tina Miller Youth Center, Willamina
1 p.m. - Bunco/Needle Arts Craft Group, Dallas Area Senior Center
4 p.m. - Dallas Public Library Board meeting, 950 Main St.
4 p.m. - Nathalia Palis – Bilingual Music for Everyone, Riverview Park, 50 C St., Independence
6 p.m. - Dallas City Council Work Session/Meeting, City Hall, 187 SE Court St.
6:30 p.m. - Monmouth City Council meeting, Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S Warren St.
Wednesday, June 21
7 a.m. - Monmouth Library Board meeting, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S
8 a.m. - Yoga, Monmouth Senior Center
9 a.m. – Polk County Commissioners meeting, Polk County Commissioners’ Conference Room, 850 Main St., Dallas
9 a.m. - Stretch Exercise, Monmouth Senior Center
9:30 a.m. - Independence Municipal Court, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
10 a.m. – Four Handed Pinochle, Dallas Area Senior Center
10 a.m. - Tai Chi, Monmouth Senior Center
10:30 a.m. – Independence Library Storytime. 175 Monmouth St.
11 a.m. – Mahjong, Dallas Area Senior Center
11:30 a.m. - Summer Reading Event with BJ the Clown, Dallas City Park’s Siebert Fredrickson Memorial Shelter (SW Allgood Street)
1 p.m. - Listening Ear, Monmouth Senior Center
1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing, Monmouth Senior Center
2 p.m. - Hands on harp workshop with Lisa Lynne, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St., make reservations at (503) 8389-1932 or ckasperik@ci.monmouth.or.us
4 p.m. - Dallas Teen Advisory Board meeting, Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St.
4 p.m. - Make Music Day Polk County, www.makemusicday.org/polkcounty
4 p.m. - Marachi Los Palmeros, 1327 Monmouth St., Independence
5:30 p.m. - Dallas Park Advisory Board & Tree Advisory Board meeting, 187 SE Court St.
6 p.m. - Independence Traffic Safety Committee meeting, City Hall, 555 South Main St.
6 p.m. - Celtic & Nordic music by Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter, Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St.
6 p.m. - Open Mic Night, Brew Coffee & Tap, 211 S. Main St., Independence
