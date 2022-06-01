Jonathan Reimer-Berg graduates from Eastern Mennonite University
Eastern Mennonite University honored its graduates at a May Commencement ceremony. EMU awarded 408 total degrees, including 260 undergraduate degrees, 92 master’s degrees, 54 graduate certificates, one doctorate, and the second honorary doctorate in its history.
Jonathan Reimer-Berg, of West Salem, earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Computer Science.
Katrina Sloan graduates from University of Scranton
Katrina I. Sloan, of West Salem, was among more than 500 master’s and doctoral degrees conferred at its graduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2021, as well as January and May of 2022.
Sloan earned a Master of Accountancy degree in accountancy from The University of Scranton.
