Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University, for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

Dallas

Emma Classen, senior, nursing

Gavin Grass, junior, business administration

Madelyn Loughary, sophomore, nursing

Olivia Nelson, senior, nursing

Madison Oace, senior, nursing

Melaina Watkins, freshman, psychology

Monmouth

Kayla Espinoza, senior, nursing

Lily Gimby, senior, theology

West Salem

Mads Allhiser, sophomore, engineering

Sabrina Bowman, senior, nursing

Ethan Bullock, sophomore, business administration

Darrin Campbell, sophomore, biology

Jonathan Duarte, sophomore, nursing

Selamab Gizaw, senior, psychology

Alex Grimes, senior, business administration and finance

Katie Harms, junior, kinesiology

Anna Hess, senior, nursing

James Moore, junior, history

Connor Ratzlaff, junior, financial planning

Camryn Ronnow, senior, psychology

Trisha Tan, senior, business administration

Jonah Tinseth, senior, accounting

Local students earn degrees from George Fox University

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022.

The following students earned degrees:

Dallas

Olivia Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Madison Oace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Independence

Brianne Botsch, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Monmouth

Kayla Espinoza, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

West Salem

Lisa Bacus, Master of Arts in School Counseling

Selamab Gizaw, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Ami Hanks, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Milagro Mennealy, Master of Education

Kammie Rivera, Master of Education

Camryn Ronnow, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Jonah Tinseth, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting

Bryce Hayes of Dallas named to spring Dean’s List at Nebraska

Bryce Hayes of Dallas has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Hayes, a freshman majoring in music, was named to the Dean’s List for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

More than 6,200 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester.

Sandra Labate graduates from University of Northern Colorado

Sandra Labate, of West Salem, was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring semester. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude.

Melanie Meador inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Melanie Meador, of Independence, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Meador was initiated at Oregon State University.

Meador is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Victoria Coe earns degree from UMGC

Victoria Coe, of West Salem, earned a Master of Science in Management from University of Maryland Global Campus.

Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.

