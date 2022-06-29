Local students make George Fox University Dean’s list
Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University, for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
The following students received recognition:
Dallas
Emma Classen, senior, nursing
Gavin Grass, junior, business administration
Madelyn Loughary, sophomore, nursing
Olivia Nelson, senior, nursing
Madison Oace, senior, nursing
Melaina Watkins, freshman, psychology
Monmouth
Kayla Espinoza, senior, nursing
Lily Gimby, senior, theology
West Salem
Mads Allhiser, sophomore, engineering
Sabrina Bowman, senior, nursing
Ethan Bullock, sophomore, business administration
Darrin Campbell, sophomore, biology
Jonathan Duarte, sophomore, nursing
Selamab Gizaw, senior, psychology
Alex Grimes, senior, business administration and finance
Katie Harms, junior, kinesiology
Anna Hess, senior, nursing
James Moore, junior, history
Connor Ratzlaff, junior, financial planning
Camryn Ronnow, senior, psychology
Trisha Tan, senior, business administration
Jonah Tinseth, senior, accounting
Local students earn degrees from George Fox University
Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022.
The following students earned degrees:
Dallas
Olivia Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Madison Oace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Independence
Brianne Botsch, Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Monmouth
Kayla Espinoza, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
West Salem
Lisa Bacus, Master of Arts in School Counseling
Selamab Gizaw, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Ami Hanks, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Milagro Mennealy, Master of Education
Kammie Rivera, Master of Education
Camryn Ronnow, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Jonah Tinseth, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting
Bryce Hayes of Dallas named to spring Dean’s List at Nebraska
Bryce Hayes of Dallas has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Hayes, a freshman majoring in music, was named to the Dean’s List for the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.
More than 6,200 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester.
Sandra Labate graduates from University of Northern Colorado
Sandra Labate, of West Salem, was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring semester. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude.
Melanie Meador inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Melanie Meador, of Independence, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Meador was initiated at Oregon State University.
Meador is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Victoria Coe earns degree from UMGC
Victoria Coe, of West Salem, earned a Master of Science in Management from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.