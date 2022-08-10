Megan Bass named to Coe College Dean’s List
Megan Bass, of West Salem, has been named to the prestigious Spring 2022 dean’s list at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Online only/e-edition -- One Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Online only/e-edition One Year
|$32.00
|for 365 days
Are you an existing print subscriber? Verify your subscription to receive complimentary online access.
Print subscriptions which include online access
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County - One Year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|In County - Two Years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|In County - Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In State - One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of State - One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Megan Bass named to Coe College Dean’s List
Megan Bass, of West Salem, has been named to the prestigious Spring 2022 dean’s list at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The college recognized only 116 students for the Spring 2022 term. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
Jerry Kessler makes University of Maryland Global Campus Dean’s List
Jerry Kessler of Salem was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Charlotte Hunter named to Emerson College dean’s list
Charlotte Hunter of West Salem, earned dean’s list honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Hunter is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.