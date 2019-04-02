Join museum for high tea
The Polk County Museum will host a high tea luncheon from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the museum, 560 S. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall.
Tickets are $10 each. Vintage clothing and hat encouraged, but not required. There will be door prizes.
RSVP: 503-623-6251.
Celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday
Monmouth will celebrate Arbor Week at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Madrona Park, 1521 Madrona St E, Monmouth.
Help plant trees to celebrate Arbor Day. Monmouth has been named Tree City USA for the last 17 years.
For more information: 503-751-0147.
Health screening at clinic Saturday
The Polk Community Free Clinic will partner with the local Lions, Rotary and Central and Dallas vision clinics to provide health screening for anyone in the community from 8 a.m. to noon at the clinic, Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SW Fir Villa, in Dallas.
The screening can include evaluation of the following: vision, glaucoma, hearing, diabetes, and blood pressure. People will be available to help with health insurance or other local resource questions. Spanish interpreters will also be available.
For more information or to make an appointment (not needed): 503-831-0551.
Kids learn to sew on Saturday
The Independence Public Library will host a Sew Fun for Kids at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Kids and teenagers aged 10 and older will learn the basics of machine sewing and make a simple project.
On Tech Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., participants will learn to make a self-propelled car with a rubber band and propeller car.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, patrons are invited to learn the basics of genealogy research using Ancestry.com, which is free to use at the library. The program is appropriate for all skill levels.
Dallas library to host Dallas area poet
On Friday at 7 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host award-winning Dallas area poet Clemens Starck.
It will be a great way to celebrate National Poetry Month. His latest book of collected poems, “Cathedrals and Parking Lots,” was released in November 2018. His book, “Journeyman’s Wages,” received the William Stafford Memorial Poetry Award from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association, and was the recipient of an Oregon Book Award for Poetry.
“Studying Russian on Company Time,” an account in verse and prose of his involvement with Russia and the Russian language, was also a finalist for an Oregon Book Award, as was his full-length collection of poems, “China Basin.”
He takes his life and work experience and creates poetry. He has worked as a ranch hand in eastern Oregon, a newspaper reporter on Wall Street, a door-to-door salesman, a merchant seaman, and is retired after being a carpenter and doing maintenance and repair work at Oregon State University.
He was the Witter Bynner Fellow and poet-in-residence at Willamette University, where he has taught on several occasions. A number of his poems have been read on National Public Radio and included in Garrison Keillor’s anthology, “Good Poems for Hard Times.” This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Food for Fines returns Monday
The Independence and Monmouth public libraries will celebrate National Library Week with a Food for Fines drive.
To participate in the program, bring any of the following items to your library between Monday and April 13 during normal library hours:
15 ounces or larger — canned fruit, vegetables, chili, soup (dry or canned), bottled or canned fruit juices; boxed hot or cold cereal, pasta products, peanut butter, canned meats, cooking oil; or 5-pound bags of sugar, flour or rice.
For each item donated, the library will reduce your outstanding fines by $1. All items must be commercially processed, factory sealed, dent and rust free, and bear a future expiration date. No ramen products can be accepted. Food will be accepted for overdue fines only. Food cannot be used to reduce fines by more than $20, or for other charges such as lost or damaged items or special fees.
Those who do not have overdue fines are also invited to donate food during the Food for Fines program. All food is donated to the Ella Curran Food Bank.
For more information: Independence, 503-838-1811, or Monmouth, 503-838-1932.
