River of Gems returns to fairgrounds
The Willamette Agate and Mineral Society’s 64th annual River of Gems will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Dallas library to host ‘What’s in Your Watershed?’
Monday at 7 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host, “What’s in Your Watershed?” presented by the Rickreall Watershed Council.
To celebrate Earth Day, the Rickreall Watershed Council will present information and hold a discussion concerning the characteristics, sustainability, and health of the watershed that provides both water for Dallas residents and habitat for plants and wildlife in the area.
There will also be representatives from Baskett Slough National Wildlife Refuge, the Bureau of Land Management, and the city of Dallas taking part in the presentation and discussion. This is a free event open to everyone. Light refreshments will be available. The library will also hold a drawing for several small trees or shrubs after the event. Library patrons can enter the drawing throughout the day on April 22 and do not need to be present to win.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Learn more about Highway 99 project
The Monmouth Senior Center will host an Oregon Department of Transportation public information open house at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the center, 180 Warren St. S.
This free event will be available to all members of the community to learn more about the ODOT project on Highway 99W through Monmouth.
Also at the senior center, the Alzheimer’s Association will present a workshop about effective communication strategies at noon on April 24.
This free class is about tips and tricks for making talking to and caring for a person with dementia easier for both of you.
Friends book sale starts Thursday
The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will hold a book sale starting Thursday for members. A pre-sale for members of the Friends of the Dallas Library will be Thursday from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Become a member either by contacting a member or at the door, and walk away with great books of every genre.
The “open to the public” sale begins Friday from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 9:30 a.m. and close a few minutes before 2 p.m. in preparation for the bag sale, which runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Bring a bag, fill it with books — the more the merrier — and pay $5.
Earth Day mulching on Saturday
The Luckiaumute Watershed Council will host an Earth Day mulching and fencing project at Ash Creek from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Meet at the Polk County Fire District No. 1, 1800 Monmouth St., Independence, and participate in helping protect and nurture young native trees and shrubs along Ash Creek.
Volunteers will spread mulch around plantings and install deer fencing around some more vulnerable trees.
Continue Earth Day celebrations Monday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. behind the Elks Lodge No. 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence, and join the Central Lions Club as they pick up trash along the Willamette River walking path.
For more information: 503-837-0237, or michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
Grace Baptist invites public to Easter
Grace Baptist Church, 1855 E. Ellendale, in Dallas, invites the community to join in Easter Sunday celebration services at 11 a.m. An Easter breakfast will be served at 9:15 a.m.
The service will talk about the Hope of Easter. Russ Hilsinger will welcome and provide a message relevant to the time.
For more information: thegraceblace@qwestoffice.net, or call 503-623-4858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.