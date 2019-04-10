Be an advocate for seniors
The Monmouth Senior Center will host a presentation about Oregon’s long-term care ombudsman program at 11 a.m. on April 17.
If you have ever considered how you can be an advocate for the seniors in your community, consider attending this event to learn more about how to get involved as a volunteer and signed-up for the upcoming training in May.
Show and Shine
Big Iron Cruisers is hosting a free show and shine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Central High School parking lot, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence. The event will feature trucks, cars and motorcycles. Bring whatever you have that your proud of, park and show it off. No cost, no prizes. An anti-bullying costume parade will start at 11 a.m. at Pfaff Park and end at the CHS parking lot. Haole Island Grill food truck will be onsite, and there will be music.
Buy tickets now for Victorian tea
The Friends of the Monmouth Senior Center will host its 12th annual Victorian Tea at two times on April 26, noon and 2:30 p.m, at the center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth.
The tea will feature sandwiches and savories, followed by dessert. Guests will be entertained by a speaker, Jeanette Pitalo, of Salem, who will talk about quilts over time.
Tickets are $10.
For more information: 503-838-5678.
Build 3-D objects from photos
The Independence Public Library will host Intro to Photogrammertry at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Learn how to use two-dimensional photographs to build 3-D objects. This class will be held at the Stream lab at Henry Hill Educational Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Room 8.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Mystery Book Club will meet to discuss “The Woman in Cabin 10,” by Ruth Ware. Copies are available for check-out at the library.
Food for Fines continues through Saturday.
Spring Art Bazaar at LaCreole
LaCreole Middle School will host a Spring Art Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the school, 701 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas.
This is a community event to benefit the school’s art program.
Entry is free. Local vendors will sell handmade goods, decor, clothing, food, beauty products and art.
There will be live art demonstrations, live music, free art activities for kids, a raffle and a food cart.
Find fun recreation ideas
The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a Watershed Recreation Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Grove Coffeehouse, 161 S. Main St., Independence.
The event will be an open-house style look at the recreational opportunities that can be found within our watershed, from hiking, birdwatching, fishing and agritourism. Discover some of the many ways to have fun outdoors throughout our area.
Drinks and refreshments will be available for purchase and will benefit The Grove.
Help raise money with dessert
The Child Evangelism Fellowship of Polk County will host a Spring Fundraiser Dessert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Faith Church, 2290 E. Ellendale, Dallas.
The event will feature dessert and a celebration of what God has done in the last year. Participants will be invited to look at the present and anticipate the future. The evening will include prayer, worship, testimonies and a dessert silent auction.
Dallas school district seeking input on naming track
The Dallas School District seeks input on a suggestion to name the Dallas High School Track after Paul and Judee Ward. Paul has been a two-time DHS Head track and field coach and long-time assistant coach whose career spanned nearly sixty years. Paul’s dedication to Dallas High School athletics is legendary with his influence going beyond just coaching. It includes imparting his knowledge on to several other coaches over the years, and keeping kids involved no matter what their particular life situations happen to be. Paul was a major advocate for student athletes going through difficult life changes and seeing to it that they had the same opportunity to participate as others. Both the Wards have made tremendous impact on all athletic programs by donating funding, building materials, equipment, and literally thousands of hours toward facility improvements at time when the district lacked the funding and personnel to put toward maintaining aging facilities. Paul and Judee Ward have held a high level dedication for the track program year in and out for several decades.
Please send input to Tim.Larson@dsd2.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.