Southwest-themed exhibit at River Gallery
River Gallery Partners will display a Southwest-themed exhibit in the front window for the month of September.
Ann Durley is the focus artist for September. She is one of the original River Gallery partners. Her art pieces are constructed of whimsical and eclectic clocks.
Precepts bible study
This bible study for women starts on Sept. 5 and meets on Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and/or 7 to 9 p.m. at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St, Dallas. The study is about the life of David. Cost for the optional book is $24. For more information, call Rosalee Stent 503-623-5782.
Monmouth Music in the Streets
Rock band The Resolectrics will perform at the final Monmouth Music in the Park for this season. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Main Street Park Amphitheater.
Register for Awana
Registration for the Evangelical Bible Church Awana program is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the EBC gym. Fees vary. For more information, 541-740-1518. Awana is every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., starting Sept. 11 at EBC, 175 SE Howe St, Dallas.
