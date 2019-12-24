Ring in New Year, support Relay for Life
The Polk County Relay for Life team, Sole Sisters, will host a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Affair at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at The Independence Grill.
It’s time to drink champagne and dance on the table. Dressing up in 1920s attire is highly encouraged.
Tickets are $30, and will be limited to 85 people. Prices will increase closer to the date.
Tickets include: a champagne toast, photo booth, Charleston lessons, dancing and a dessert bar.
All proceeds go toward the Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.
RSVP: 503-838-7109.
Lions to host annual New Year’s breakfast
Ring in the New Year with pancakes, eggs, sausage, and biscuits and gravy. The Central Lions Club will serve breakfast at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.
On Friday, the senior center will celebrate the month’s birthdays at a party. Members of the senior center who have birthdays in November and December will be honored. The party will be at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.