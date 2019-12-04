Soup Bowl Dinner Thursday
The Dallas High School art department will host its 20th annual Soup Bowl Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Buy a handcrafted ceramic bowl for $10, made by the DHS art department, and fill it with soup for free. A silent auction will start at 5:30. A variety of soups will be served between 6 and 7 in the DHS Forum. All you can eat.
Painting party for teens Friday
The Dallas Public Library will host a paint-along event for youths aged 12-17 on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
This will be a Christmas cow painting using Tracie Kiernan’s step-by-step painting tutorial. Sign up at the library to ensure adequate supplies. There will be snacks.
For more information or to sign up: 503-623-2633.
Then on Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., join musician and performer Angel Ocasio for a Christmas sing-along. This is a free event for all ages.
Ocasio has selected a variety of Christmas music for the evening. There will be songs, cookies, and lots of fun. Ocasio is a master entertainer who has performed throughout the Northwest. He is the current artistic director for the Portland Rose Festival.
Be sure to check out the Teen Bake Sale from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday. This sale is put on by the library Teen Advisory Board. The money raised is used to help fund special teen events at the library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
‘Play it forward’ at Blue Garden Saturday
“Play it Forward,” a benefit concert for the Union Gospel Mission of Salem and Simonka Place, will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Blue Garden, 827 Main St., Dallas.
Copper Ridge, Dave Brinker, Nathan Myers and Josh n’ Jess will perform. A speaker from the Union Gospel Mission will talk for a few minutes about what they do.
Entry is $10 per person, or donations of needed items, including: good quality disposable razors, shaving cream, deodorants, men’s underclothes sizes M-L-XL-2XL, and bus passes for Cherriots of Salem — $10 worth of supplies will cover your entry fee.
The venue has a full bar and restaurant and seats 200. Those planning to bring a party of eight or more are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and arrive early for best seating.
For more information: shelly@dallasoregon.org.
Hannegan, Gentry focus artists at gallery
The River Gallery Focus Show starts Thursday and runs through Jan. 11, 2020.
Two artists will share the show, Paul Gentry and Chris Hannegan.
Gentry will show is new, small, exquisite paintings and some new woodcuts. Hannegan will show an oil painting of Gentry, with an older woodcut of some moored boats and a few of the final bird paintings, as she is becoming more focused on portraiture.
For best viewing of the show, come early in December — when a piece sells, it goes home with the buyer.
WOU choir presents holiday music
The Western Oregon University Western Oregon Voices choir will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Smith Recital Hall.
The choir, directed by Dr. James Reddan, features jazz music performed by WOU students.
Admission is $5 general; $3 students and senior citizens; WOU students free with ID.
Giving tree for seniors
A holiday giving tree to benefit the residents of Independence Health & Rehabilitation Center will be at the Independence Public Library through Dec. 16.
Descriptions of items needed are printed on the decorations on the tree at the library. Visitors can select a decoration or two, purchase the item(s) and return the unwrapped gifts to the library front desk. The gifts will be wrapped and delivered to the Center for their holiday celebrations. You can help make the holidays a little brighter for our seniors.
More information is available by contacting the library at 503-838-1811.
