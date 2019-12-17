A6 Social Standalone.jpg

The inaugural Dallas Winter Wonderland Prom King and Queen were Don A. and Paula V. (not a couple because the winners were chosen by raffle). The prom was held at the Nesmith Readiness Center as part of the Miracle on Main Street. It was the first prom that either of them had been to, and neither of them knew that people were nominating them. Both of them danced the night away with their spouses and friends and were stunned when they won.

 Chelsea Teal | for the Itemizer-Observer

Teen Christmas party at library

The Dallas Public Library will host an event for teens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

There will be a Breakout Edu game, “Elf in a Box.”

After teens manage to break out, there will be pizza noshing, a gingerbread tower building competition, and the ever-popular clown hunt.

Scouts caroling party Thursday

Cub Scout Pack 28 will host Christmas caroling at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The evening will include caroling, skits, and refreshments provided.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

