Teen Christmas party at library
The Dallas Public Library will host an event for teens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
There will be a Breakout Edu game, “Elf in a Box.”
After teens manage to break out, there will be pizza noshing, a gingerbread tower building competition, and the ever-popular clown hunt.
Scouts caroling party Thursday
Cub Scout Pack 28 will host Christmas caroling at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The evening will include caroling, skits, and refreshments provided.
For more information: 503-838-5678.
