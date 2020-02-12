Polk museum to show ‘The General’
The Polk County Historical Society will present a viewing of the classic silent film, “The General,” directed by and starring Buster Keaton.
The film will be shown at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the museum, at the south end of the parking lot of the Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
Before the screening, Oregon State Librarian Emeritus, Jim Scheppke, will tell the story of the making of the film in Cottage Grove in 1926. The film is Keaton’s masterpiece, a Civil War tale loosely based on an actual event in which Union spies hijacked a Confederate locomotive called the General and used it to destroy train tracks and telegraph lines before an advance of the Union army.
In the movie, Keaton is the Confederate locomotive’s engineer, Johnnie Gray.
Popcorn will be served during the movie.
Admission is free to members. Seniors are $4, general admission is $5.
For more information: 503-623-6251, or Polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Congress to Campus open to public today
Former Congress members Nick Lampson (Democrat; Texas 9th district) and Rod Chandler (Republican; Washington 45th district) will visit Western Oregon University for a series of events focused on sharing how the U.S. Congress functions, promoting bipartisanship and discussing the value of careers in public service.
A Congress to Campus Public Forum will be held Wednesday, today, at 7 p.m. in the Werner University Center Pacific Room on WOU’s campus, 345 Monmouth Ave. N. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free during the event. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed at wou.edu/livestream. The public is also welcome to attend a public service panel from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today) in the Peter Courtney Health and Wellness Center, room 105, and a public service career “meet and greet” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the WUC Pacific Room. Both of these events are free as well.
This visit is part of the Congress to Campus program and is sponsored by WOU’s Politics, Policy and Administration department. For more than three decades, the Association of Former Members of Congress has created bipartisan, two-person teams of former Members of Congress, who are dispatched to colleges and universities all over our country and all over the world. Congress to Campus has visited more than 1,000 colleges and universities worldwide.
Love your library on Saturday
The Independence Public Library will host a pop-up book sale and bake sale from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Mayors to report on state of cities
The State of the Cities will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Independence Cinema, 450 S. Second St.
Join Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz and Independence Mayor John McArdle for “State of the Cities: a 2020 View.”
During their presentation they will share information about the current plans and future strategies that will determine the growth and vitality of Monmouth and Independence.
Admission and parking are free.
Grief support group starts Thursday
A new grief support group will start up in Dallas open to all who have lost a loved one, spouse, family member or friend.
This is an opportunity to get together and visit and talk with others dealing with the same challenges.
The group will meet the second Thursday of each month at Chen’s Family Dish, 165 Orchard Drive, at 11:30 a.m.
For more information: Linda, 541-760-3028, or Robyn, 503-623-2667.
Celtic harpists at Dallas library Tuesday
Celtic harpists and instrumentalists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter will give a free musical performance at the Dallas Public Library on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The concert features Lynne and Frankfurter playing two Celtic harps, the rare Swedish Nyckelharpa, Ukrainian Bandura, Cittern and more.
The audience will hear traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland, as well as original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure. They share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music on unique acoustic instruments. They tour extensively playing performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the U.S. and Europe.
Lynne gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic Harp. She is widely acclaimed for her compositions on the Windham Hill/Sony music labels. Her “Hands-on-Harps” programs have gained national recognition from NBC, CNN, and numerous newspaper and magazine articles, including Wall Street Journal. Lynne’s music is heard throughout the popular PBS special “Alone in the Wilderness.”
Frankfurter is a renowned Celtic harper who went from virtuosic progressive rock violin to intricate Swedish folk and Celtic Music. He began with Classical violin at the age of 3, and studied music throughout his life. He has 17 albums to his credit, works on film and television scores as composer and arranger. Learn more about them at youtube.com/watch?v=ojdHUOKSYhM and Lionharp.com.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
‘The Cake’ to benefit CMS on March 4
Community Mediation Services for Polk County will present “The Cake,” a benefit fundraiser in partnership with the Pentacle Theater on March 4. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m.
The show tells the story of Della, a baker in North Carolina, who is asked to make her late-best-friend’s daughter a wedding cake. When Della learns that Jen’s about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all.
This play, created by Bekah Brunstetter, is an adult-themed play.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, and may be purchased by calling the Pentacle Ticket Office, 503-485-4300, or Ken Brawn at the Community Mediation Services office, 503-623-3111.
Community Mediation Services, formerly Victim-Offender Reconciliation Program, has a mission to help people make things right through mediated dialogue and conflict resolution training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.