Dallas Garden Club to meet Monday
The Dallas Garden Club will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.
The guest speaker will be Leslie Blanding Perrin, a local artist and plant enthusiast, who will share her work, the Leafy Lexicon, showcasing the beauty and merits of common and unusual edible greens. Her project aims to acquaint and inspire a wider range of edible greens for cooks, eaters and gardeners. A special wintertime herbal tea will be served.
Club membership is open to all, and visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for the evening, and light refreshments will be served.
More info at 503-510-4370.
Community Climate Task Force to Meet
The Community Climate Task Force for Monmouth and Independence will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
Charles Baldwin, from Silverton, will discuss the city’s climate plan.
For more information: indyclimate.weebly.com.
Drinking water forum Saturday
The Luckiamute Watershed Council, Polk Soil and Water Conservation District and Oregon State University Extension will host a community forum: Where does my drinking water come from?
The forum will be at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Learn about the source of your drinking water and get local water quality information about: Independence, Monmouth, Dallas, Falls City, Salem, Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative, and Perrydale Domestic Water Association. If you get your drinking water from a well, join the extension well water safety question-and-answer session.
Register at luckiamuteLWC.org/community-water-forum, or by calling 503-837-0237, or email outreach@luckiamuteLWC.org.
The first 60 people to register will receive a custom 25-ounce aluminum water bottle.
Help count homeless
The Marion/Polk County Point in Time Count will be on Jan. 29.
If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering your time at the count, sign up online at mwvcaa.org/programs/crp/#volunteer.
If you have questions or want to donate items to be handed out to shoe in need, or provide a site location: Breezy Aguirre, Breezy.Aguirre@mwvcaa.org, or call 503-399-9080, ext. 4005.
