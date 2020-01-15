Movie at Dallas library
On Friday at 6 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will show a recently released major movie for those ages 12 and up. The movie revolves around a royal visit from the king and queen of England to the estate of the Crawleys. Tea will be served by the loyal and attentive library staff. This is a free event.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Sips ’n’ Science returns
Join the Luckiamute Watershed Council Outreach at Pressed Coffee and Wine Bar, 788 Main St., Dallas, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 to for Sips ’n’ Science: Worm Bin Composting.
At this presentation, participants will learn whether worm bin compositing is right for them, get the resources to get started, and information for further help and trouble shooting.
Resource fair needs volunteers
The Polk County Community Connect and Resource Fair will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Academy Building in Dallas. Agencies or organizations who would like to have a table or booth, or if you want to volunteer, contact Stephanie Gilbert via email, gilbert.stephanie@co.polk.or.us, or Amber Kozisek, kozisek.amber@co.polk.or.us.
Bound journals art project Thursday
The Ash Creek Arts Center will host its Third Thursday Adult Art Project: Bound Journals, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the center, 311 Monmouth St., Independence.
Wild Women exhibit starts Jan. 22
The River Gallery’s annual Wild Women exhibit starts Jan. 22 and runs through Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
This year’s theme is “Change the World.” The gallery is at 184 S. Main St. A reception will be held Jan. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Alzheimer’s workshop Jan. 22
The Alzheimer’s Association will present Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 22 at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
To learn more: 1-800-272-3900.
Smith Fine Arts Friday
Las Cafeteras will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Rice Auditorium, Western Oregon University. The group creates a vibrant musical fusion with a unique East L.A. sound and positive message. Admission: free to WOU students with ID; $25 for adults and $11 for non-WOU students. More information: wou.edu/smith.
Community stakeholders forum
At 6 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at the Monmouth Public Library the city will host a community stakeholders forum to solicit input regarding the next manager’s hiring.
The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. The meeting should last no more than an hour.
LaCreole exhibition Tuesday
LaCreole Middle School students will host an exhibition night on Tuesday from 6 to 8 at the school.
Celebrate the work and accomplishments of LaCreole students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.