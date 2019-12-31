Independence library kicks off 2020
The Independence Public Library will kick off the New Year with a week packed with programs.
On Friday at 11 a.m., a program for older teenagers and adults will teach the basics of using Ancestry.com. The resource is available to use for free at the library.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the library will host a showing of “Abominable,” rated PG. Snacks will be provided.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., the library will host its continuing class to learn the sewing basics, teaching how to use a sewing machine. Machines are available at the library for those who do not have their own.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Conversation Club gives people a chance to practice Spanish and English in an environment welcoming to all levels.
Don’t miss the Friends of the Library Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Proceeds benefit programs and collections at the library. The sale will be at 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence.
Wyden’s first town halls of 2020 include Polk
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will include Polk County on his first town halls of 2020.
He will be at Western Oregon University at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Werner University Center, 345 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth.
In his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 956 town halls statewide.
The town hall is open to all to share ideas, questions and priorities with the senator.
Buy tickets now to Dallas FFA dinner
The Dallas FFA will host its 14th annual Dinner and Dessert Auction on Feb. 1.
Tickets are available now for this fundraiser, and are $30 each, or reserve a table for six for $150. Child care is included.
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Eola Hills Winery in Rickreall.
To purchase tickets or for more information: Ryan Rowley, 971-241-9157.
