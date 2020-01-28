Dallas FFA Auction Saturday
The Dallas FFA will host its 14th annual dinner and dessert auction on Saturday at Eola Hills Winery.
Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30, or six for $150. Child care is provided.
For tickets or more information: Ryan Rowley, 971-241-9157.
Caregiver resources available
The Monmouth Senior Center offers resources for caregivers and anyone who seeks more information about longterm care options.
Resources include information on how to stay safe and healthy in your own home; how to get support as a caregiver; and answers about senior services.
Call the Aging and Disability Resource Connection, a one-stop shop for getting connected to the appropriate, local people and resources you are looking for.
The Aging and Disability Resource Connection can be reached at 503-304-3420.
