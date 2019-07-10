Dinner, auction for Smith Fine Arts
The 19th annual Mid-Summer Dinner and Auction for the Smith Fine Arts Series will be at 4:30 p.m. on July 28 at Western Oregon University.
The evening will include a silent auction.
Register by July 15: www.wou.edu/smith/auction-dinner, or call 503-838-8333.
Tickets are $45 per person with choice of entree, wine and craft beer.
Dallas library to host Lego designer
Thursday at 6 p.m. the Dallas Public Library presents Oregon’s only Lego designer Grant Davis.
Davis will talk about and demonstrate how he took his love of Lego building to the next level of original design and creation. He had the idea for a kit that would create a Lego pop-up book that could be built and customized in various ways. He placed his concept online and 10,000 lego users asked lego to market the kit. A master builder at lego’s headquarters in Denmark reviewed and accepted the design and in 2018 the kits were released for sale. Davis is an electrical engineering student at George Fox University. This is a free event.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Crafts galore at Indy library
The Independence Public Library will host a variety of crafts and building projects this week.
On Thursday at 3 p.m., use recycled materials and make a model spacecraft. On Friday at 3 p.m., learn basic macrame knots to make wish bracelets. On Monday at 3 p.m., create a spacecraft using spaghetti noodle and marshmallows as building supplies.
Each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is bilingual family story time, an hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more. This program is open to all ages, but designed to meet the developmental needs of children aged 3 to 5.
Thursday at 6 p.m., join in the Mystery Book Club. This month’s selection is “See Delphi and Die,” by Lindsey Davis.
Monmouth library to host garden club
The Kids’ Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Monmouth Public Library.
Kids will learn about seed bombs and greenhouses. The club is intended for those in first through third grade.
Wednesday (today) at the library, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will be shown at 2 p.m.
Thursday at 10:15 a.m., stories and activities will be themed “Shoot for the Moon.”
Monmouth group to host vigil for human rights
At 8 p.m. on Friday, a group will host a “Lights for Liberty” event as part of a nationwide vigil to end human detention camps.
Caesar, “The No Drama Llama,” from Jefferson, will participate. All ages are welcome.
The event is one of 14 such events listed in Oregon. Advocates and activists will speak on the issues.
Music, food at Van Well
Van Well Building Supply will host a vendor fair and customer appreciation barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 19.
The fair includes more than 25 vendors offering demonstrations, specials, prizes or giveaways.
Visit each vendor and be entered to win a Traeger Tailgater grill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.