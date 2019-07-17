Learn about ‘The Hoye Process’ at Dallas library
Dallas Public Library will host a teen event Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The Hoye Process — Cyanotype like nothing else.
The Hoye Process was developed by Portland artist Anna Hoye. Through her love of exploring, she mixed old world photographic processes with contemporary approaches. She combined Cyanotype, a monochromatic Prussian blue traditional photographic process, with abstract representation using found objects. Into that mix, she added printed digital negatives for a total pallet of discovery culminating in a streamlined and unique art form,
This is a free event for ages 12-17.
For more information: 503-623-2338.
Kids Camp at Evangelical Bible Church
Evangelical Bible Church will host Vacation Bible School from July 29 through Aug. 2, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each day.
Join in for fun songs, wild and wacky games, snacks, crafts, and Bible stories all week long.
The VBS is for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade, and will be at the church, 1175 SE Howe St., Dallas.
For more information: office@ebcdallas.org, or 503-623-2331. Register online at ebcdallas.org.
The camp is brought to you by Dallas Evangelical Bible Church in partnership with Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Astronaut training at Indy library
Independence Public Library will host “astronaut training” at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (today). Learn and test your astronaut skills, and make a space helmet.
On Thursday at 3 p.m., continue space exploration with a presentation from the Evergreen Aviation, “Living and Working in Space.” Build and launch paper rockets, and handle artifacts from the space shuttle.
For teenagers in grades six and older, a glow party will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, celebrating all things that glow in the dark.
Maker Mondays at 3 p.m. will bring the chance to make a simple pantograph, and then use it to copy things to a different size.
Bilingual family story time is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., an hour of stories, songs, finger-plays, crafts and more, designed to meet the developmental needs of children ages 3 to 5.
‘Space Odyssey’ at Monmouth library
Monmouth Public Library will host “Rocket Hamster’s Dreamy Space Odyssey” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, presented by Dragon Theater Puppets and Princesses.
Join Rocket Hamster and his team of home-grown heroes on an adventure to save the planet from the evil villain, Luna Tick.
Also at the library this week, Comedian Michael Douglas will perform at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. The movie “Chicken Little,” rated G, will be shown at 2 p.m. Wednesday (today).
City-wide garage sale in Willamina
Willamina will host its city-wide garage sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise specified.
More than 30 individual sales with several of those being groups, will be included in the fourth annual city-wide bn. Maps will be available starting Thursday at Willamina City Hall, Coyote Joe’s, and at each of the participating sales.
New this year is a flea market, but no swap meet. The flea market will be at the parking lot across form the Willamina Christian Church, 200 SE Baker St. Registration information for the flea market is available via email to contact@willaminaacc.net, or call 971-241-7430.
Advertising, maps and signage is being completed by the Willamina Economic Improvement District and city volunteers. Any profits from the fees after advertising and expenses will be donated to the Willamina Fourth of July Fireworks for next year.
