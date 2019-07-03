Independence Days at Riverview Park
Listed is a schedule of events starting today (Wednesday) through Sunday.
The festivities kick off this evening with the Lil’ Queenie concert at Riverview Park, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a showing of The Sandlot, starting at 9:40 p.m.
July 4, the Grand Parade begins in Monmouth at noon and ends at the Independence library.
Then later, the B-Force concert begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Hit Factory concert.
At 9:56 p.m., the National Anthem begins to kick off the fireworks show, which will go until about 10:25 p.m., followed by another 30-minute Hit Factory performance.
Friday is the Northwest Rods and Classics Cruise-in, starting at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. is a concert put on by the Beth Willis band, followed by the ‘Biggest Hits’ DJ Dance Party, from 8 to 11 p.m.
Saturday the Kurt Van Meter concert begins at 8 p.m., followed by another fireworks display that begins at 10 p.m. that will conclude with another 30-minute performance by Kurt Van Meter.
Sunday concludes the holiday festivities by offering community church services from 10 a.m. to noon.
Monmouth library to host space crafts
The Monmouth Public Library will host “Our Place in Space” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will include fun science experiments and activities.
Fourth of July round robin pickleball tournament
The Dallas Pickleball invites you to join them on July 4 for a pickleball tournament, held at the Dallas Pickleball Courts, on the corner of Barberry and LaCreole Drive.
Check-in for the tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. on the fourth, and the tournament begins at 8 a.m.
If you’ve never played before, that’s OK. There are four levels players can play in: Novice, 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.
There will be championship matches for all levels after the round robin matches are completed.
Cost to play is $20, which includes snacks and raffle tickets.
To register, visit www.dallaspickleballclub.net
Create ceramic projects on the Fourth
Moving Clay is inviting anyone interested to participate in a ceramics project in downtown Independence on July 4.
The event will run all day. Cost per project is $10 and is offered for all ages. No reservations are needed. Choose a small dish, a hanging flag decoration or a three-piece hanging flag decoration. Once you have formed your clay into your project, decorate it with the tools and paints provided. Projects will be dried, fired in Moving Clay’s kilns and available for pickup on dates to be determined at Independence Riverfront Park. Most projects take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes.
Free snacks and some other surprises will be provided.
Moving Clay’s location for the day will be at 340 S. 3rd St. Independence, 97351.
For more information, contact Karen at karen@movingclay.com or 971-808-3505.
Indy, Monmouth offers movie and music series
Beginning July 3, the Independence Riverview Park offers its annual Movie in the Park Series.
All movies will begin at 9:45 p.m.
July 3: The Sandlot.
July 11: Bumblebee
July 18: Ralph Wrecks the Internet
July 25: Aquaman.
On Fridays in July, the Independence Amphitheatre offers a concert-in-the-park series. The official concert begins at 8:30 p.m., with a 6:30 opening show.
July 12 is the Erotic City, Prince Tribute; July 19 is Shoot to Thrill, AC/DC Tribute; and July 26 is Barracuda, Heart Tribute, All Fired up and the Pat Benetar Experience.
In Monmouth, a concert series throughout July is offered in Monmouth’s Main Street Park, starting at 6:30 p.m.
July 10 will showcase the Ted Vaughn Blues Band; July 19 is a show by the Brass Roots Movement and New Orleans Jazz; July 26 will be the Garcia Birthday Band, and the Grateful Dead Tribute; and the Midnight Serenaders will conclude the concert series on July 31.
Puppet Show at Indy library
Come watch a puppet show at 3 p.m. at the Independence library with Vikki Gasko Green. All ages welcome.
Also available at 3 p.m. is a chance to let your kids get creative by building spacecraft using spaghetti noodles and marshmallows for building supplies on July 8 at the Independence Library at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.