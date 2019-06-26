Dallas library to host Oregon author Hager
Friday at 7 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host nationally acclaimed author Thomas Hager.
He will discuss his latest book, “Ten Drugs: How Plants, Powders, and Pills Have Shaped the History of Medicine.”
Thomas Hager is the author of 11 books on health and science, as well as more than 100 feature and news articles in a variety of popular and professional periodicals.
An Oregon native, he is an associate professor of journalism and communication at the University of Oregon. This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Golf ‘fore’ kids
CASA of Polk County will host its fourth annual fundraiser golf tournament on Saturday at Oak Knoll Golf Course.
The tournament is a best ball scramble. Registration begins at 1 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 2.
For more information: 503-623-8473, email casa.bonnie@outlook.com.
Pancakes and planes at airport
The Polk County chapter of the Oregon Pilots Association will host a pancake breakfast Saturday and Sunday at the EAA hanger, Independence State Airport, 4803 Airport Road.
The chapter raises money for youth-related aviation projects including scholarships. Times are 7 to 11:30 a.m. each day.
Adults and youth, $7; younger than 12, $5. Guided tours on the ramp to check out antique airplanes, homebuilts and gliders will be available.
Virginia Gillis memorial evening Saturday
The Monmouth Public Library will host its annual Virginia Gillis Memorial Evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Join a presentation by author John Larison, followed by a reception with light refreshments. Children 12 and older are invited to attend with adults.
Sign up is required at the library.
Make a spaceship at Indy library
The Independence Public Library will host Maker Mondays at 3 p.m. throughout July, starting Wednesday (today).
Participants will have a chance to make their own spacecraft and see which will fly the farthest.
Tuesday at 7 p.m., Conversation Club will meet. The club allows people to practice Spanish or English in an environment welcome to all levels.
On Monday, the library will host a Sewing Basics class.
