Walk, learn about wetlands
The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a wetland walk from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 12 starting in the Independence Sports Park parking lot at the end of Deann Drive.
Join ecologist Michael Cairns as he leads a walk around a 2.2-acre wetland along Hayden Slough, near the Willamette River in Independence.
Cairns will share its history and his own role in restoring the health of the natural area.
Now 6 years old, this restored wetland contains a variety of native grasses, shrubs and trees, and provides many important services to the plants and animals living there, as well as to the human community.
For more information: luckiamutelwc.org.
Dallas library to host: Meteorites
Another presentation in the illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series will be presented by Dallas resident Donn W. Anderson at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The subject of this presentation will be meteorites. Did you know that every 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, an average of 500 tons of material from our Solar System lands on the Earth? Much of it falls as tiny specks of dust. But every so often, something more spectacular arrives, like it did in Russia a few years back.
Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. This series is a free event for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Who decides future of county
The Dallas library will host “Community or Commodity? Who gets to decide the future of Polk County?” a presentation by the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The presentation and Q-and-A will be conducted by the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund’s Northwest Organizer Kai Huschke.
Huschke is the Northwest Organizer for the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund. For more information: 503-623-2633.
Cycle for NPF
On Sunday, register for Team NPF Cycle in the Willamette Valley. Participants raise money for a cure for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Register as an individual or as a team. The ride begins at Riverview Park in Independence.
Bikers will have a choice of an 8-, 26-, or 62-mile route, plus a 1-mile family friendly loop around the park.
All routes include rest stops, SAG vehicles, bike mechanics and roving ride marshals throughout.
Young Eagles to fly Saturday
EAA Chapter 292 will host a Young Eagles Rally from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Independence State Airport, EAA Hanger, 4803 Airport Road.
Free flights will be available for youths aged 8 to 17, with a registration form signed by a parent or guardian.
The EAA Young Eagles program gives youths an opportunity to learn about aviation and take a flight in an airplane. Since 1992, more than 2 million young people have experienced the thrill of aviation through this program.
For more information: www.eaa292.org.
