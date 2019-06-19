Monmouth library to host puppets
The Monmouth Public Library will host a Pop-Up Puppet Theater Workshop at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Signups begin at 5:30.
Participants will learn how to create their own paper puppets from Sarah Frechette of Puppetkabob.
Independence library to host magic
The Independence Public Library will host Magic with Mr. Fantastic, a comedian and magician, at 3 p.m. on June 26.
Mr. Fantastic is played by Michael Douglas.
Benefit auction for PCL Saturday
Partnership in Community Living will host its Summer Solstice Benefit Auction at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Eola Hills Wine Cellars.
Gather friends for a summer evening of wine, art and food, all in support of the My Home, My Life fund, helping the people PCL supports to overcome financial barriers to independence and a full life.
Cycle Oregon to bike Independence
Join Cycle Oregon for a joyride through Independence on Saturday.
This ride is for women, but men are welcome to volunteer.
After a ride through scenic rolling hills, orchards, vineyards and wide-open farmlands, cyclists will gather for locally sourced food and libations, as well as live music.
For more information: Cycle Oregon.
Doolittles to speak at garden club
Dallas Garden Club will host Dave Doolittle and his wife Annilese at its monthly meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.
Dave and Annilese are co-owners of Petal Heads Nursery in West Linn. Dave has spent 14 years of his career working for two of the nation’s premier plant breeders and propagators specializing in annuals, perennials, succulents, flowering shrubs, and ornamental grasses. His extensive world travels and his contacts with the nursery industry have served Petal Heads Nursery well. They are noted for having some of the newest and most unique plants on the market. Dave is a highly entertaining speaker and will bring samples of his plants to sell.
The club is open to all. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.
Dallas library to host Huff & Meade
The Dallas Public Library will host Huff & Meade performing Old Time Banjo and Fiddle Music at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Joe Huff and John Meade will play “Old Time Banjo and Fiddle Music.”
The performance will feature Joe Huff on the fiddle and John Meade on the banjo. Their music is mostly pre-Civil War music, “when folks made or were involved in their own entertainment. People worked hard, and would often play music or sing at the end of the day.”
They will share old stories about the music and the time in which it was created. This is a free event.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Field Day Saturday, Sunday
Members of the Radio Operators Association of Dallas will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise Saturday and Sunday at Dallas City Park at Levens and Branvold.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio.
This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. The activity will include a special “get on the air” station for visitors to talk on the radio to other participants around the countyr. No license is required.
Benefit concert at Pressed today
Tonight (Wednesday) at 7, musical performers will play in benefit, “Let Him Shine,” for Jeremy.
Jeremy, born blind, trained at the Oregon School for the Blind, and is a native of the Warm Springs reservation. All money collected will go to assist his family in Warm Springs.
For more information: Jesse O’Neil, 503-551-0700.
