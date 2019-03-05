The Dallas library to host documentary
On Thursday at 6 p.m., Innovate Dallas will show the film, “Most Likely to Succeed,” at the Dallas Public Library.
There will be a question-and-answer time with members of the Innovate Dallas team after the film.
The movie is a look at the American education system and some of the ways in which schools, educators, parents, and communities are working to re-imagine the educational process.
The film addresses current flaws in the system and seeks to examine ways of creating a 21st Century school experience.
This program is free to attend.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
NAWIC hosts benefit for Food Share
The Salem Chamber National Association of Women in Construction hosts its annual “Canstruction” event on Saturday at Willamette Town Center (formerly Lancaster Mall) in Salem. The event is a benefit for Marion-Polk Food Share. The public is invited to come see the building process starting at 9 a.m. The mall is located at 831 Lancaster Drive.
The event has teams representing businesses and schools building structures out of cans of food that will be on display at the mall through the awards ceremony on March 16. Marion-Polk Food Share will collect the canned food used to build the structures on March 18.
This year, mayors Brian Dalton (Dallas), John McArdle (Independence), Cec Koontz (Monmouth) and Jeremey Gordon (Falls City), will be joined by mayors of Marion County cities on the judging panel to decide the winners of Canstruction 2019.
For more information: www.nawiscalem.com/construction-salem/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.