Art, wine walk March 11
Western Oregon University and downtown Monmouth will be the site of an art and wine walk from 2 to 7 p.m. on March 11.
The event will feature the artwork and collections of WOU donor and art enthusiast Alfred P. Maurice. Six stops will serve complimentary beverages and food. Free parking and shuttle service will be available.
Sales of the art will benefit WOU students competing in the J. Delores and Alfred P. Maurice Undergraduate Initiative, which challenges undergraduates to use their creativity to solve complex issues. Art will be marked at a price point for everyone. Start or grow your art collection while supporting WOU students.
For more information and to sign up for a free gift at the event, wou.edu/mauriceprize. Registration requested, but not required.
Printmaking club to meet
The Ash Creek Arts Center will continue to host its printmaking club for teens on the second and fourth Wednesdays through April 22. The next meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 11.
The club is for high school aged students to explore printmaking through a variety of techniques.
Participation is free. Registration is required: ashcreekarts.org/events/printmaking-club-for-teens.
Aging well series continues
Western Oregon University will host “How to Help your Aging Parent: Strategies for Family Well-Being” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Werner University Center, Columbia Room.
The presentation is the third of a series hosted by the gerontology department. This presentation will be by Michelle Wheelock, case manager for Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, and Margaret Manoogian, professor of gerontology.
Adult children are often needed to help aging parents navigate the aging process. This session will provide a short overview of the family context when adult children and older parents nagivate the process together.
Wheelock, an alumna of the WOU gerontology program, will offer her expertise in assisting families as they seek to understand the available resources and programs available to them in their communities.
For more information: Manoogiam@wou.edu, or 503-751-4201.
Fundraiser for felines Saturday
The Boondocks in Falls City will host a casino night fundraiser for cat spay and neuter programs in Marion and Polk counties from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information: 503-871-6527.
