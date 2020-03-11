Movie raises money for library
“Playing with Fire” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Monday as the Friends of the Independence Public Library’s annual fundraiser.
Tickets are $15 each and includes popcorn. Each ticket is entered into a drawing for a door prize.
The movie is at Independence Cinema. Tickets are available at the library.
‘Nansen of the North’ at Dallas Event Center
On Saturday, at 6 p.m., the Dallas library will host Lawrence Howard as he brings his one-man show, “Nansen of the North: The Way Forward” to the Dallas Event Center. Carefully researched and enthusiastically performed, Nansen of the North is not a history lesson, but a gripping story.
Fridtjof Nansen was an originator, an outside-the-box thinker, a Renaissance man in every sense of the word. His story is a story for our times about a man who believed that there is only one way to go in life: forward.
In 1893, the Norwegian explorer sailed his ship The Fran to the New Siberian Islands and deliberately allowed it to be frozen into the Arctic pack ice as he set out on a three-year journey to drift across the North Pole.
Nansen’s story captured the imagination of Lawrence Howard, creator of the Armchair Adventurer series, who, for the first time ever, is telling an epic tale of the Arctic.
A captivating performer, Howard holds audiences spellbound and has been called “the Homer of Portland” and “the master of nonfiction on the stage.”
Nansen of the North continues Howard’s Armchair Adventurer series, much like the story of “Shackleton” he brought to Dallas last year.
This free event is recommended for ages 15+. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Dallas Library. For more information, 503-623-2633.
Watercolor workshop on Saturday
The Ash Creek Arts Center will host its Second Saturday Family Art featuring watercolor flowers. The free event is for children and families.
Rachael Stefan will teach students a fun take on watercolor illustrations.
The center is at 311 S. Monmouth St., Independence.
No registration required. For more information: ashcreekarts.org.
Auction benefits Ecuador
The Dallas Alliance Church will host its second annual silent and live auctions starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at the church, 775 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.
Proceeds will go toward helping the people of Portoviejo, Ecuador.
Auction items include a fireplace from Western Interlock, a scenic flight from Pegg Aviation, 120 pounds of grass fed beef from Winston Pegg, two nights at a beach house, Portland Timbers tickets, desserts and more.
Stream temperatures topic at meeting Thursday
The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a Stream Temperature Monitoring in the Luckiamute Watershed discussion on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth.
Attendees will learn why it is important to keep tabs on the temperature of streams, and how this data helps the LWC plan project activities.
This also serves as the LWC’s board meeting. Caleb Price, LWC monitoring coordinator, will present the highlights of 2019 monitoring results and answer questions about stream temperature in the watershed.
For more information: luckiamutelwc.org/temeraturemonitoring.
Donate prom dresses to Kings Valley
Give an old prom dress another chance to shine by donating it to Kings Valley Charter School from Wednesday (today) to March 11. Drop off dresses at Abby’s Closet in modular No. 4 on the campus at 38840 Kings Valley Highway, Philomath.
Dresses should be clean and in good condition.
For more information: 541-929-2134.
Smith Fine Arts presents Seamus Egan Project
The Smith Fine Arts Series continues Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Seamus Egan Project at Rice Auditorium.
When it comes to traditional Irish music, Seamus Egan is influential. From his beginnings as a teen prodigy to his solo work with Shanachie Records to his founding of the Irish-American band Solas, Egan has inspired multiple generations of musicians and helped define the sound of Irish music today.
Tickets are $11 for students, $25 for general admission. For more information: wou.edu/smith.
Play with the New Horizons Willamette Orchestra
The New Horizons Willamette Orchestra is about to begin its spring session and is open to welcoming new players to become part of the orchestra.
The orchestra accepts players of all levels — from beginner through intermediate, to more experienced players. There are no auditions or try-outs for the New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra. Players of all orchestral musical instruments are welcome to become part of this community orchestra.
The orchestra rehearses at the Monmouth Senior Center on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30. For more information, you may call Paul Doellinger at 503-838-4884.
WOU to host Art and Wine Walk
Western Oregon University will host an Art and Wine Walk today from 2 to 7 p.m. at six locations in Monmouth that will feature the art work and collections of the late Alfred P. Maurice, a WOU benefactor and honorary faculty member. He donated more than 1,000 pieces of his artwork to fund the J. Dolores and Alfred P. Maurice Endowed Challenge Prize, a challenge for undergraduates who complete in a year-long project in quest for a $5,000 prize. This collection is being sold to fund the prize competition.
The free event features food and beverages at three WOU locations (Hamersly Library, Cannon Art Gallery in Campbell Hall and Rice Auditorium) and three downtown Monmouth businesses (Java Crew, Crush Wine Bar and MaMere’s Guest House). The wineries are Chateau Bianca Winery, Andante Vineyards, Redgate Vineyard and Winery and Emerson Vineyards. There is a free shuttle and parking.
Visit wou.edu/mauriceprize to sign up for a free gift at the event. Registration appreciated but not required. A map of the stops and parking is also on the website.
