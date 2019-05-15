Dallas library to host Oregon author Wilkins
Thursday at 7 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host author Joe Wilkins. He will discuss his novel “Fall Back Down When I Die.”
His debut novel speaks to the community, struggle, violence, and care Joe knew growing up in the rural West.
Wilkins was born and raised north of the Bull Mountains, out on the Big Dry of eastern Montana. In his memoir, “The Mountain and the Fathers,” he captures the lives of boys and men in that desolate country, a place that shapes the people who live there and rarely lets them go. His memoir won a 2014 GLCA New Writers Award — an honor that has previously recognized early work by luminaries such as Alice Munro, Richard Ford, and Louise Erdrich.
Wilkins is also the author of three poetry collections. Most recently, “When We Were Birds,” was the winner of the 2017 Oregon Book Award in Poetry. He now directs the creative program at Linfield College. This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Dallas Garden Club to feature Frey
The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.
The featured speaker will be Sharon Frey, of Frey’s Dahlias in Turner. Her family’s farm has been in operation since 1992, and is noted for high quality tubers and cut dahlia flowers. In addition to sharing planting instructions and growing tips, she will have some of her prize plants on site for sale.
Club membership is open to all and visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for the evening, and light refreshments will be served.
For more information: Mike Stewart, 503-510-3293.
Learn 10 signs of Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association will present “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at West Valley Hospital in Dallas.
The one-hour program covers: typical age-related changes; common warning signs of Alzheimer’s; how to approach someone about memory concerns; early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process; Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life.
RSVP for this free program at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900.
Independence-Monmouth cleanup day slated Saturday
Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. marks Independence and Monmouth’s annual cleanup day.
The location has been moved this year to 10 Deann Drive, Independence, and is for Monmouth and Independence residents only. ID will be required. Cost is $10 per vehicle; $20 for large trailers. A $20 voucher for hydraulic trailers will be available prior to the event.
Metals, appliances, car batteries, yard debris (no lumber), junk, and tires (up to four unmounted tires, additional tires will cost extra) will be accepted. On-site shredding will be offered as well.
Items not accepted include: concrete, dirt, rocks, bricks, paint, chemicals, fuel, electronics, pressured-treated or painted wood, household garbage, propane tanks, commercial business waste.
Residents with physical limitations may schedule a pickup by May 16 (Thursday). Payment must be in advance or at time of pickup. Items must be placed near the curb. To schedule a pickup: Independence, Sue, 503-838-1127; Monmouth, Shannon, 503-838-2173.
The event is made possible through cooperation with Brandt’s Sanitary Service, the cities of Monmouth and Independence, Master Appliance, Umpqua Bank, Les Schwab’s, Rick’s Place, Brew Coffee & Tap House, Figaro’s, Yeasty Beasty, Mendi’s, and Roth’s IGA.
Walk ‘Out of Darkness’ Friday
The Wellness Advocacy Group, a student club at Western Oregon University, is coordinating an Out of the Darkness campus walk for WOU and the community from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
This is a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization that supports local suicide prevention efforts along with funding national-level research.
Register for the event or make a donation at afsp.org/wou. Volunteer with the event by contacting Tim at glascockt@wou.edu.
This walk is about providing connection, community, hope and healing. The event will offer a local health fair, a WOU alum speaking about his experience with depression and suicide, an honor bead ceremony, and finally, a mile walk.
Indy library to host modeling workshop
The Independence Public Library will host a two-day workshop on 3-D modeling using Fusion 360 on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., and again on May 25.
Part one covers software and modeling basics. Part two introduces more advanced tools and discusses design considerations for the tools available in the Stream Lab. This workshop will be held at the Stream Lab, Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Room 8, and supported in whole or in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the State Library of Oregon.
Another opportunity to work in the Stream lab is every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., when adults are invited to use the equipment at the Makerspace.
The library will host a movie matinee, “How to Train Your Dragon: the Hidden World,” rated PG, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Refreshments will be provided.
‘Breaking Chains’ discussion at museum
The Polk County History Museum will present Gregory Nokes to discuss his book, “Breaking Chains,” at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The book focuses on a famous legal case in Polk County, and includes a rare account of the relationship between a slave and his master from the slave’s point of view.
Nokes traveled the world as a reporter and editor for the Associated Press and the Oregonian. He is a graduate of Willamette University and attended Harvard University as a Nieman Fellow.
The program is sponsored in part by Reader’s Guide Bookstore of West Salem.
Programs are free to members and children younger than 18. Regular admission is $5, or $4 for seniors.
The museum is at the south end of the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center parking lot.
Gale’s Lodge to open Friday
All are welcome to celebrate the grand opening of Gale’s Lodge, a transitional housing and employment program for veterans.
The program is a joint project between Polk County and Dallas United Methodist Church.
The grand opening will be between 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday at the campus of Dallas United Methodist Church, 656 LaCreole Drive, in Dallas.
A short ceremony will be at 4:15. RSVP is requested at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScRYgXo7wTgphx6J50IrVvp_MpovdM3tDiOMtqoZ97HH6v4_Q/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1.
