Winners of Dallas’ 2019 Wing Mural contest were announced on May 6 at a Dallas City Council meeting. The winners in each division are: Adult- Christ Graham, Megan Bliven, and Lisa Borja; High School - Athena Bassett, Gillian Ross, and Kaily McKellar; Middle School- Maggie Sosa, Kendra Bartz; and Dakota Lee; and K-5th grade - Margaret Anderson; Lucy Owre and Jozie Peirce. There were 80 entries in the first year of the contest and more than 1,200 people voted. The wings designs will become murals painted on the wall of 12 Dallas businesses.