Monmouth to host historic open house
The Monmouth Historic Commission will host a Monmouth Historic Open House from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S.
Learn more about two of Monmouth’s oldest buildings. Light refreshments will be served.
Watershed to host kick-off event
The Luckiamute Watershed Council will host a Love Your Watershed Fundraiser kick-off event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Redgate Vineyard, 8175 Buena Vista Road, Independence.
Enjoy live music by Nathan Junior on the covered patio with wine and snacks. A raffle will be held.
The event benefits watershed community activities, including informative recreation fairs, ethnobotany workshops, guided bird tours, restoration site visits, and Sips n’ Science presentations.
For more information: luckiamutelwc.org
Kids fly free on Saturday
The Dallas RC Wingdingers club will host a Summer Kids Fly at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Kauer Airpark, 1833 SE Miller, in Dallas.
Learn to fly remote control planes. All are welcome. Kids are free.
There will also be a flight simulator on site, hands-on flying of real RC airplanes with flight instructors, drawings for prizes, barbecue lunch, and free parking.
For more information: Joe Miller, dragonriders54@gmail.com.
Dallas library to host Oregon author Friedenreich
On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host author Kenneth Friedenreich.
He will discuss his book, “Oregon Wine Country Stories: Decoding the Grape.” His visit will be part of the Dallas Art and Wine Walk, though you do not need to participate in the wine walk to come and enjoy his presentation. Friedenreich liked Oregon wine well enough to leave sunny southern California to move to Oregon in 2012. Though he now lives in Portland, he continues as wine editor for California Homes Magazine.
His motto is “la vida breve — drink the good wine today.”
A man of various careers always inviting prose, he has contributed widely to magazines on topics from business to health care, travel and music, wine and food. He once worked as a producer on Austin, Texas-based PBS for a restaurant segment he called “Going into the Kitchen with Gun and Camera.” This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.