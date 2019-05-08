Cleanup day in cemeteries Saturday
Oregon’s historic cemeteries are sites of great cultural value. Discover and preserve the state’s history on May 11. Volunteers will be removing invasive weeds, planting native flowers, removing litter, cleaning headstones, and more, depending on the event location. No experience is necessary; all training will be provided. May is a big month for historic cemeteries. Take this opportunity to learn more about your local cemetery’s history, help maintain it, and join in Memorial Day activities.
More than 20 sites are participating throughout the state. To choose from a list of events, go to solveoregon.org. Events are taking place throughout May and at other locations, so check your local cemetery if you don’t see an event near you. Polk County locations include Falls City in Falls City.
Interact with trucks on Saturday
The city of Independence will host Touch-a-Truck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Riverview Park, 50 C St., Independence.
Come spend the day exploring big trucks, tractors, construction, police, fire and rescue vehicles up close. For those sensitive to noise, quiet hour — no horns allowed — will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
Admission is free. Non-perishable food items will be accepted to help stuff a truck for the Ella Curran Food Bank.
Dance performance to help food bank
The Polk County France School of Dance will hold its annual dance performance-fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at LaCreole Middle School, 702 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas.
Children ages 4 through teenagers will perform pointe/ballet, lyrical/tap/jazz and hip-hop routines.
Admission is $3 per dancer and per person. All proceeds benefit Dallas Emergency Food Bank.
For more information: Linda France Martin, 503-390-3481.
Hazardous Waste collection on Saturday
Polk County will sponsor a Household Hazardous Waste collection event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Public County Public Works facility, 820 SW Ash St., Dallas.
The event is to allow citizens to bring household hazardous chemicals to the site for free disposal.
Businesses and farms with large volumes of chemicals must pre-register for this event and will be charged a small fee, 800-819-5912.
Residents are encouraged to save unwanted pesticides, herbicides, latex/oil-based paint, poisons, acids, caustic cleaners and other toxic household chemicals and bring them to this event. Do not bring ammunition, explosives, radioactive material or biological material.
For more information: 503-623-9237.
Focus artist features landscapes
The River Gallery focus artist for May is Chris Chambreau, who found her passion for landscape painting and created an exhibit called NWXSW.
Her paintings explore two worlds, Oregon and the Southwest.
All are welcome to an artist reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the gallery in downtown Independence.
Spaceship challenge at Indy library
The Independence Public Library will host a spaceship-building challenge with Legos at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., the library will host Mystery Book Club. This month’s selection is “The Nine Tailors,” by Dorothy L. Sayers.
Also, May is Older Americans Month. Join in the May Book Club by reading “A Man Called Ove.”
