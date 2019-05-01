Model trains return to Grange
The Model Train Swapmeet and Show will be Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Rickreall Grange Hall, 280 Main St. (Highway 99W), Rickreall.
Admission on Saturday is $6. Receive $1 off admission with a can of food. Sunday admission is free with a canned food donation. Children younger than 12 are free both days.
Meet model train enthusiasts from Polk Station Rail Operating DCC Model Railroad Club, and purchase lunch or breakfast from the Rickreall Grange Ladies. Treats also available.
Garden club sale Saturday, rain or shine
The Monmouth Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale in the Monmouth Public Library parking lot, 168 Ecols St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Members donated annuals, perennials and sedum containers for the sale. Some vegetable plants, house plants and herbs also will be available.
The sale benefits community beautification projects such as trees for local parks and landscape plantings around public buildings. Members will be on site for planting advice.
For more information: 503-838-3286.
Independence library to celebrate Fourth
The Independence Public Library will celebrate “May the fourth be with you” Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with Star Wars arts and crafts and a Jedi academy.
A costume parade will follow.
Also at the library this week, Conversation Club/Club de Conversacion, will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Practice English or Spanish in an environment welcome to all levels. Activities for children will also be available, as well as refreshments.
On Monday, learn the basics of sewing at 6:30 p.m. This class also will be held May 20. If you have a portable sewing machine, bring it with you to learn basic operation and care, then move on to sewing projects. The library will have sewing machines to use for those who do not own one.
Dallas library to host Writers Seminar
On Saturday, the Dallas Public Library will sponsor a Writers Seminar from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
Author and teacher, Kendy Pearson, will present “Introduction to Writing for Publication — The Sequel.”
Bring a drink and sack lunch, laptop, and a page of polished work. This workshop is for teens and adults. The first topic covered will be the often-daunting steps to traditional publication, which include pitches, proposals, and queries. Next, the class tackles a host of techniques to make good writing great, like Show — Don’t Tell, and Deep POV.
In the third workshop, attendees will observe the tricks and nitty-gritty of editing before tackling their own edits. Next, Pearson will share her own compilation methods and writing tips for a research-laden novel.
Finally, attendees will learn about the ins and outs of freelance writing — organizational and financial. This is a free event.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
May Book Club to celebrate older Americans
May celebrates Older Americans Month. All ages are welcome to join the celebration of the later years in life.
The Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman has teamed up with the Independence and Monmouth public libraries and the Monmouth Senior Center to present a May Book Club celebrating older Americans.
Read “A Man Called Ove,” join the discussion, and enjoy the additional community events: May 23, 6:30 p.m., book club discussion at Independence library; May 25, 3 p.m., watch the film “A Man Called Ove,” Monmouth Senior Center; May 28, noon, book club discussion, Monmouth library.
For more information: 503-378-6303.
Road cleanup slated for Saturday
The Polk County Public Works Department announced that the next Adopt-A-Road clean-up day will be Saturday. As many as 60 different groups who have adopted roads throughout the county will participate.
Groups who are active members of the Adopt-A-Road program are asked to pick up their supplies the week before the event. Disposal bags and safety equipment will be provided.
To become an active member of the program: co.polk.or.us, or call 503-623-9287.
