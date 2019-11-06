Owyhee River at Monmouth library
The Monmouth Public Library will host “The Owyhee River Journals,” presented by Bonnie Olin, with photographs by Mike Quigley, at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The presentation will include a talk about the history of the region, location information, some geology of the canyon; a slide show of the Owyhee region, from Nevada to the reservoir in Oregon; a short book reading and introduction to a 20-minute movie; post-movie comments; and a question-and-answer period.
Signed copies of the book will be available.
Olin and Quigley have been exploring the Owyhee since the mid-1970s, kayaking and hiking the side canyons from river to rim countless times.
For more information: 503-838-1932.
Casino night to benefit Elks
The Independence Elks Lodge No. 1950 will host a Casino Night fundraiser at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the lodge, 289 S. Main St., Independence.
Experience the fun and excitement of playing professionally-coordinated gaming by Team Casino. Players use “funny money” to try their luck and have the chance to win raffle prizes.
The event is open to those 21 and older. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door. Dinner is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with the casino running from 6:30 to 9:30. To participate in the casino and not eat dinner, the cost is $15 at the door.
All proceeds benefit the Elks Foundation to support local community programs.
For more information or to purchase tickets: 503-838-1850.
Workshop addresses dementia behavior
The Alzheimer’s Association will present “Understanding and responding to dementia-related behavior” at noon on Thursday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.
Behavior is a form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost.
Some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common triggers, and learn strategies to help manage some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
All classes are free. Please visit alz.org/CRF or call 800-272-3900 to register.
Dallas high presents concert Tuesday
The Dallas High School band will host its first performance of the year at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Bollman Auditorium.
The concert is free. It will have a Veterans Day emphasis. All are invited to celebrate and honor those who have served.
For more information: Mike Hettwer, mike.hettwer@dsd2.org.
Leaf collection in Dallas Saturday, Sunday
Republic Services will start leaf collection in Dallas on Saturday and Sunday.
Do not rake leaves into city streets until just before the collection events. Leaves raked into the street can cause drainage and flooding problems by clogging gutters and storm sewers, and can blow onto neighboring properties. Residents will be asked to remove leaves if they are raked into the street outside of scheduled pickup times. The service will be offered again Dec. 14 and 15.
Residents also may dispose of leaves by using them as mulch in landscaping, putting them in the yard debris bin, or using a leaf-only drop-off locations through Dec. 31 at the following locaitons: Park Street parking lot west of the walking bridge; Southwest Algood near the gate to the parks office; at the east end of Hankel Street.
Leaves raked into the street should be in long rows, parallel to the curb, at least 12 inches from the curb.
No other debris should be included in leaf piles.
For more information: 541-754-0444.
Fall youth forum on Friday
The Monmouth-Independence Fall Youth Forum will be at noon on Friday at Independence First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence.
Shane Cyphers, Central High School counselor, will give an update on local mental health services available to youth.
A panel of experts will lead a discussion about local youth drug use and its impact on the community.
All interested community members are invited to attend. A light lunch will be served.
Veterans concert on Saturday, Sunday
The Willamette Master Chorus will open its 35th concert season on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Hudson Hall auditorium of the Rogers Music Center, on the Willamette University campus, 900 State St., Salem.
The concert, “Made in America,” the chorus’s 15th annual veterans concert, will feature music from American folklore, Broadway musicals and popular music.
Highlights include the annual WMC High School Honor Choir with teacher-recommended students from the Dallas area, among others.
The Willamette Master Chorus’s Veterans Concert is sponsored this year by Gerry Frank.
Tickets are $20 to $30 and are available online at: www.willamettemasterchorus.org, or call 503-580-0406.
Out and About with DDA
The Dallas Downtown Association will meet for Thirsty Thursday as part of its “Out and About” events.
Come to Benedetto Vineyards from 4 to 7 p.m. and enjoy specials on drinks while networking.
The vineyard is at 14020 Orchard Knob Road in Dallas. Ben and Becky Fitzgerald will talk about the grape harvest.
For more information: ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.
Parent focus group
The Marion & Polk Learning Hub is hosting focus groups about child care and preschool expansion.
In Spanish: from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Oregon Child Development Coalition, 535 G St., Independence.
In English: from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas.
For more information: bit.ly/ECEFocusGroups
