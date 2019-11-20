Dallas library to host improv night
The Dallas Public Library will host Teen Improv Night at 5:30 on Friday. There will be fun and crazy improv games, as well as snacks.
On Monday at 4 p.m., a kids movie will be shown, complete with snacks and simple crafts. Blankets, pillows and stuffed animals are always welcome at kids movies.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Faculty display at Cannon gallery
Western Oregon University’s Dan and Gail Cannon Gallery of Art is hosting its biennial Art Faculty Exhibition now through Dec. 13.
A variety of mediums is on display from faculty members: Jen Bracy, Clay Dunklin, Jodie Garrison, Mary Harden, Rebecca McCannell, Peter Hoffecker Mejia, Sung Eun Park, Gregory Poulin, Daniel Tankersley, Diane Tarter, Garima Thakur, and Jen Vaughn.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday by appointment.
For more information: boothp@wou.edu, or 503-838-8607.
Indy library to host balloon cars
Maker Mondays brings balloon cars to the Independence Public Library at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Create cars that are powered by balloons, and see which will go the farthest.
On Tuesday, a Turkey Book Bingo will begin at 4:30 p.m. It is a picture-based bingo for school-aged children with books and other prizes.
Gingerbread contest starts Monday
The Monmouth Public Library will host its annual Decorated Gingerbread House Contest through Dec. 14.
Entries will be accepted at the library starting Monday through Dec. 7. All entries will be displayed in the library. All library patrons may vote on their favorite entry Dec. 10 through 14. The winner will receive a prize. Entries may be collected Dec. 17 through 21.
The contest is open to all ages.
Dallas Garden Club to meet Monday
The Dallas Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the ambassadors room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on Miller Street.
In lieu of a guest speaker, we will have a “hands-on” workshop to create a do-it-yourself holiday stocking suffer using homegrown herbs in oils to make a stick lip balm. Supplies will be provided. Club membership is open to all, and visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for the evening. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information: 503-510-4370.
Hone community-building skills
Rural Skill Builder, “Getting Results: Moving your community to action,” will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Spirit Mountain Casino, 27100 SW Salmon River Highway, Grand Ronde.
This one-day event is for rural leaders and community builders from across Polk, Yamhill, Marion and Lincoln counties. Attendees will have an opportunity to revitalize community-building efforts, share their work, and learn skills to be a savvy leader in complex situations. The featured keynote speaker is Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer.
Admission is $45 and includes lunch. The workshop is free for students.
For more information: bit.ly/Movetoaction.
Free Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 27
The Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas, will host its 32nd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
All are welcome. Free meal delivery is available to Dallas residents within city limits with disabilities.
Delivery may be arranged by calling the church office no later than Tuesday: 503-623-2233.
