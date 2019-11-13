‘Marble Madness’ at Indy library
The Independence Public Library’s Maker Mondays will feature “Marble Madness.” Use engineering skills to make marble runs. The program starts at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays.
For older teenagers and adults, the Mystery Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss “A Treacherous Curse,” by Deanne Raybourn.
On Saturday, Adult Book Bingo will have a fast-paced and fun author based bingo, with gently read books and other prizes.
Food Trail workshop Thursday
OSU Extension, the Polk County Tourism Alliance and Travel Oregon have teamed up to create a Polk County Food Trail.
A workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St.
The workshop is for businesses, farms, wineries or others, including farm-to-table restaurants, locally sourced restaurants, winery experiences, farms and foraging, markets and stands, craft beverages, or artisan products. Information will be provided about the food trail, including details on how to operate an on-farm experience, and how to attract more visitors. One goal is to expand the connectivity between food and farm businesses to increase awareness, relationships and potential for business-to-business transactions.
For more information or to register: explorepolkcounty.org/toursimsummit.
History of Adair on Saturday at museum
The Polk County Historical Society will host retired Air Force Capt. Dennis Emerson at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Polk County Museum.
Emerson will give a presentation on the 10-year history of Adair Air Force Station and the mission of the Silent Sentinels who were stationed there, providing a constant vigil for any airborne threats coming from the Pacific Ocean.
He will discuss the state of the art computer system used, the semi-automatic ground environment that identified, tracked, targeted and intercepted any aircraft deemed to be a threat.
Emerson is a board member of Adair Living History Inc., whose aim is to find opportunities to help the city of Adair Village recognize, acknowledge, preserve and share the history of the town and its surrounding neighborhoods. He was stationed at Adair AFS from 1963-1969.
The program is free to members and guests, and children younger than 18. For others regular admission applies: $5 for adults; $4 for seniors.
The museum is at the south end of Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center’s parking lot in Rickreall.
For more information: polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, or 503-623-6251.
