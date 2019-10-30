Learn about exchange students
The Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club and Central High School Interact Club will host an informational dessert at 7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the CHS cafeteria. Opportunities for long-term exchanges, short-term exchanges, and hosting exchange students will be discussed.
Independence library to host fall crafts
The Independence Public Library will host “Fall into Autumn” on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Participants will learn to make leaf prints.
On Friday, the library will celebrate a no-school day with a showing of “The Lion King,” at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The sewing basics class meets on Monday at 6:30 p.m., and Conversation Club meets Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Dia de los Muertos
Come celebrate Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos, at Western Oregon University on the Werner University Center plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (today).
Pan dulche and hot chocolate will be served. Activities will be available.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the celebrations move to the Columbia Room in the Werner University Center. Pan dulche, hot chocolate, and tamales will be served. Activities will be available. Ballet Folklorico Tlanese will perform. An altar will be on display in the WUC through Friday.
The event is free and open to everyone. It is supported by WOU student fees, and hosted by WOU’s Multicultural Student Union.
For more information: msu@wou.edu.
