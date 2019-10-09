Harry Potter event at library
The Dallas Public Library will host a Harry Potter Night at 6 on Friday.
The event is for kids and teenagers. There will be potions, a scavenger hunt, Hedwig rock painting, Honeyduke-style treats, fortune telling, charms, face painting, and trivia.
Dallas Public Library is at 950 Main St.
Trick ’n’ Treat candy drive begins
Trick ’n’ Treat on Main Street Candy Drive has started. The Dallas Area Visitors Center, in partnership with the Morrison Campus, is collecting bags of candy for the 2019 Trick ’n’ Treat on Main Street event. You can drop your donation off at chamber office, the Morrison Campus or the Blue Garden.
Bambino’s auction Friday
Bambino’s annual Dinner and Auction fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. on Friday at Green Villa Barn.
Tickets are $25 per person, and available at Bambinosoregon.org, or by calling 503-623-4618.
The organization provides aide to area parents in need of things including diapers. For more information, visit bambinosoregon.org.
Coin show at fairgrounds Sunday
The Polk County Coin Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center, building B, in Rickreall.
Buy or sell coins, tokens, currency, bullion, books, supplies and more while browsing the wares of 30 vendor tables.
Admission is free.
For more information: 503-949-4381.
Doll show returns
The 17th annual doll show and sale will be at Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center on Saturday.
One hundred vendor tables will feature dolls of all kinds — antique, vintage, modern, fashion, collectible, miniatures, furniture and other doll related items.
Early sales begin at 9 a.m. with $8 admission. Regular sale hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $5 admission.
Kids 10 years and younger are free.
The local Wagon Wheel Doll Club members sponsor the sale, with proceeds going to local organizations.
For more information: 503-581-1206.
Second Saturday to feature foam prints
The Ash Creek Art Center will host its Second Saturday Family Art from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 311 Monmouth St., Independence.
Join for a free, all-ages relief printmaking activity. Participants will draw directly onto a thin foam plate using a ballpoint pen or dull pencil, then ink it up with water based inks and print it onto a greeting card or colored paper.
Printmaking can be messy, so wear old clothes and be prepared to get your fingers dirty.
Explore careers at DRV on Oct. 16
The Shangri-La Youth and Family Services will host a Youth Exploration Career Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Dallas Retirement Village, 377 NW Jasper St., Dallas.
Youth are encouraged to visit with vendors who can provide information on per-apprenticeships, apprenticeships, post high school education, and traditional employment opportunities.
Door prizes will be raffled off.
For more information: shangrila-or.org.
Mystery book club to meet Thursday
The Independence Public Library will host the Mystery Book Club at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the library. This month’s selection is “Girl Waits with Gun,” by Amy Steward. Copies are available for checkout at the library.
On Maker Mondays at 4:30 p.m., make cars with Legos, and then see which one will go the farthest.
Alzheimer’s workshop Wednesday (today)
The Alzheimer’s Association of Oregon & Southwest Washington will host a workshop Wednesday (today) from 11 a.m. to noon at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.
The workshop will help identify 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s in yourself and others.
The one-hour program covers: typical age related changes; common warning signs of Alzheimer’s; how to approach someone about memory concerns; early detection, the benefits of diagnosis, and the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
All classes are free. To register: alz.org/crf, or call 800-272-3900.
Book art, letters featured in October
The River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence, will host a national juried exhibit all month.
The exhibit is titled, “Book Arts + Letters,” and shows art related to books and letters from all over the country. It focuses on book art and text, and is a delight to view how various artists interpreted the theme.
A reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Visit with the artists, and enjoy music, snacks and fun.
Featured artists for October are Rinee Merritt, glass, and Becki Hesedahl, watercolor.
For more information: 503-838-6171, or online at Rivergalleryart.com.
Old Time Fiddlers to play in Falls City
The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers will play a show at the Falls City United Methodist Church, 233 S. Main St., on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The concert is free and open to all. A bake sale also will be held during the show to help the church maintain its building, building in 1892.
