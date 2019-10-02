Polk No. 1 to visit library
The Independence Public Library will host Polk County Fire District No. 1 firefighters — and their trucks and equipment — starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Meet local firefighters and learn about fire safety while exploring the trucks and equipment.
For Maker Monday at 4:30 p.m., participants will make operable cars and more with Little Bits circuits.
For older teens and adults, don’t miss out on the genealogy basics at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Learn how to use Ancestry.com, available for free at the library.
The Friends of the Independence Public Library will host its quarterly book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old library, 311 S. Monmouth St.
Sewing basics classes will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Art book workshop Saturday
The River Gallery will host a free art book workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The workshop will be conducted by Susan Stogsdill. She owns Cyrano’s Bookbinding, a creative art book design, paper and art supply shop in Corvallis. Participants may take the book home when they are finished with it.
Bid McClure farewell Thursday
Monmouth will host a reception for outgoing city manager Scott McClure from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library on Thursday.
McClure worked as the city manager for almost 13 years.
Refreshments will be served.
Installation service at Evangelical Bible
The Evangelical Bible Church will host an installation service for its new lead pastor, Troy, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at the church.
Troy accepted the position in June, and is excited to partner with the church in ministry. Before moving to Dallas, he served as the senior pastor at Sonrise Bible Church in West Valley City, Utah, for 11 years.
Before that, Troy was an associate pastor for 10 years in both California and Oregon.
Troy is married to Lori, and has three children
He has his master’s in exegetical theology from Western Seminary, and is enrolled in a doctorate of ministry program at Corbin University.
Auction benefits felines
Salem Friends of the Felines will host its 14th annual fundraising auction from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Cascade Hall, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. The event is for those aged 21 and older.
Salem Friends of the Felines is a nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue group helping both humans and felines in Marion and Polk counties. Last year, more than 1,300 cats were placed into homes through adoption programs. The Spay and Neuter Assistance Program has provided many pet owners the chance to have their cats altered at reduced costs. Salem Friends of Felines is about to celebrate its 15,000th adoption.
All proceeds from the auction benefit cats in the Polk community.
Tickets are $40 per person, and may be purchased at www.sfof.org, or at the thrift store/adoption center, 980 Commercial St. SE, Salem. Tickets at the door will be $45.
For more information: www.sfof.org.
History, mystery in Monmouth
Monmouth will host its inaugural History and Mystery event at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Main Street Park Amphitheater.
Join in for spooky fun and learn about Monmouth’s past. Bring a chair and flashlight to this free event.
For more information: 503-751-0147.
IDA presents annual ghost walk
The Independence Downtown Association’s annual Ghost Walk will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Independence.
Tours will start at Riverview Park. This year, ghost hunters will be able to “choose their own adventure,” deciding which ghost hosts and locations to visit.
This is a free event, suitable for all ages. Donations are accepted, and benefit IDA and its mission of revitalizing downtown Independence.
CHS FFA and Les Schwab partner for food drive
The Central FFA and Les Schwab will host their annual statewide food drive throughout the month of October.
With food banks and pantries gearing up for the upcoming holidays, there is a need for food and monetary donations.
Be on the lookout for activities and collections happening in our community throughout the month of October.
Food donations may be dropped off at Les Schwab Tire Center, 1710 Monmouth St, Independence. The Central FFA chapter is collecting bottles and cans to raise more money to buy food for the food banks and pantries.
Cans and bottles may be dropped off in the ag compound on the east side of Central High School.
Have fall fun downtown on Saturday
Dallas will kick off fall this weekend with Dallas Downtown Association’s “There’s Chili in the Air” Fall Family Fun Day. The fun starts at 11 a.m. with a chili tasting contest, a pet parade and trick contest, children’s games and family-friendly movies at the Dallas Public Library.
For $10 you can visit eight different restaurants in the chili tasting contest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can vote for your favorite and enter to win a gift basket. Purchase tickets and get information about the day’s events at 939 Main St., across the street from the Dallas Library.
The Mutt Strut parade begins at 11 a.m., and pets and their people are encourage to dress up in costume for a chance to win the best dressed prize. At 1 p.m., show off your dog’s best trick at the Rotary Amphitheater at the corner of Main and Academy streets. Registration for the parade and dog trick contest is at Some Things parking lot, 745 Main St. For more information: Linda Mohr, 503-420-2583.
Children’s games and crafts begin at noon. Movies at the library, 950 Main St., start at 11:30.
Stroll downtown and vote for your favorite fall store front décor and meet local artists at various locations. Those 18 and older can join a Bingo game from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information: Eddie Nelson, 503-857-5042.
