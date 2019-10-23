Trick N Treat moves outdoors
The annual Trick N Treat event in Dallas will move downtown this year. The event will start at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The haunted house and kids crafts will be at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St. The Dallas Area Visitors Center is still looking for candy donations.
For more information: 503-623-2564.
Maker Mondays features ghouls
The Independence Public Library’s Maker Mondays will feature ghouls at 4:30 p.m.
Participants will make glow-in-the-dark ghouls and other glowing objects.
The library hosts family story time on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. It features an hour of stories, finger-plays, crafts and more. The program is open to all ages, but designed to meet the developmental needs of children ages 3 to 5.
Medical screenings offered Saturday
The Polk Community Free Clinic will partner with the Lion’s Club, Dallas Rotary, Central Vision, Polk County Health Department, and West Valley Hospital for medical screenings from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the clinic at Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas.
The screenings offered include hearing, glaucoma, cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, and vision (sixth grade through senior citizens). Flu vaccines also will be available.
Everyone is welcome. No appointments needed.
For more information: 503-831-0551.
Dallas library to host Oregon author Easley
Friday at 7 p.m., the Dallas Public Library will host award-winning mystery author Warren Easley. He will discuss his latest book, “No Way to Die,” book seven in his Cal Claxton Mystery series.
Easley moved to Oregon and fell in love with its natural beauty, resilient people, and legacy of great crime fiction. He was able to blend that love with his passion for writing and created the Cal Claxton Mysteries, whose protagonist runs a one-man law firm and lives in an old farmhouse in the Dundee Hills. Cal develops a reputation as a man who will fight for his clients, even if they lack financial resources. This means he will go the extra mile to get at the truth no matter what the cost. Easley’s “Blood for Wine,” book five in the Cal Claxton series, was nominated for a Nero Wolfe Award in 2018. He also won the Northwest Up and Coming Writer Award presented by Willamette Writers in 2017.
This free event is made possible, in part, by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
