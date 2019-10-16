NaNoWriMo workshop Saturday in Monmouth
November is National Novel Writing Month, and the Monmouth Public Library will host a free, three-hour, intensive workshop to help prepare writers to plunge into the 30-day creation cauldron of novel writing.
Emphasis at this workshop will be three-fold: advance preparation; essential elements that make or break a story; and wise recommendations for the writer’s sanity during this fast and furious writing process.
Kendy Pearson will lead the workshop. She is a former high school teacher, a writing coach, leads a writing critique group, and writes curricula and fiction.
The workshop is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Monmouth Public Library.
Friends of Dallas Library to host book sale
The Friends of the Dallas Public Library will host a book sale Friday 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hardcovers will be on sale for $1, with paperbacks selling at 50 cents.
A bag sale will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The sale will be at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
Fall Festival at Heron Pointe
Heron Pointe Senior Living will host a fall festival to celebrate its 20 years of partnering with the community and serving area residents.
The festival and grand re-opening will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Guests are invited to come in, meet the residents, team, and members of the leadership team.
The fall festival will also include live musical performance by the Boondock Boys; a demonstration from Border Collies International; cotton candy, a chili and baked potato bar; and a caramel apple bar; pumpkin painting; and a grand prize raffle for a flat-screen smart TV.
For more information or to RSVP, 503-838-6850.
Make haunted decor
Make Ghoulish Glow Jugs and other spooky projects to decorate your home on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Independence Public Library’s Haunted Home Decor event.
The crafting evening is intended for teenagers and adults.
On Monday, meet with others to learn how to use a sewing machine at 6 p.m.
Maker Mondays will have youths building an interactive toy from soda bottles. Maker Mondays start at 4:30 p.m.
Museum celebrates 20 years
The Polk County Historical Society will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their current building, located near the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Rickreall.
When the building was first constructed, society members did not think they would be able to fill it. Now it is full of historical wonders of Polk County and surrounding areas.
A big celebration will include a recognition ceremony, a giant cake, Guthrie Park musicians, and a giant birthday card for all to sign.
Ron Dodge, who was present at the dedication ceremony 20 years ago, will be a guest speaker.
Scrapbooks will be available that illustrate the construction, as well as a DVD of the original dedication event.
While there, tour the museum to see what’s been done over the years.
The program is free to members and guests.
For more information: Polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, or 503-623-6251.
