Public policy committee to meet
Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s Public Policy Committee meets Thursday to plan for its candidate forum to be held in October before the Nov. 3 general election. The meeting is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. at Dallas City Park.
The mission of the committee is to educate the public about pubic policy positions of importance locally as well as statewide and nationwide.
For more information: dallasoregon.org.
Dallas Wine & Music Market
The first Dallas Wine & Music Market will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday on the Polk County Courthouse Lawn. The event, organized by the Dallas Area Visitors Center in partnership with Benedetto Vineyards, will feature local wine, beer and cider, as well as live music. COVID-19 precautions limit the number ticket available, so you can purchase tickets ahead of time at www.exploredallasoregon.org/wineandmusicmarket.
Science on Tap: Dark skies
For billions of years, night on this planet was lit only by the moon and stars, and life evolved under regular cycles of bright days and dark nights. All that has changed in the last 130 years, and night on Earth is now liberally colonized with artificial light. The overabundance of light at night has dire ecological consequences for plants, birds, fish, amphibians and other wildlife, as well as for human health, safety and culture.
At Thursday’s Science on Tap, Mary Coolidge, Portland Audubon’s BirdSafe Campaign Coordinator, will delve into the importance of darkness for nocturnal wildlife as well as for the billions of migrating birds that use starry night skies to navigate.
This will be a Facebook live event or you can register to join on Zoom. For information: https://www.scienceontaporwa.org/events/online_sept_3_night/.
Dallas hosts groundbreaking
Dallas School District hosts the groundbreaking on it first new building in decades Wednesday (today) at 5 p.m. at Dallas High School and live on the district’s Facebook page. The groundbreaking is for the high school’s new career and technical education building. The event will feature speeches from district and city officials and the ceremonial golden shovel groundbreaking. For more information, go to www.dallas.k12.or.us.
