Blacksmith shop to open at Brunk House
The Polk County Historical Society will host a grand opening of a new working blacksmith shop at the Brunk Farmstead, on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers David and William Gibbons have revitalized the existing blacksmith display into a full working shop. Following the grand opening, the shop will be open for demonstrations at major Brunk House events and will be open on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. while the Brunk House is open.
Longterm plans for the shop include having introductory classes in 1860 period blacksmithing and open shop days when trained blacksmiths can work on their own projects. The shop is set up with multiple work stations and coal forges.
Dallas murder mystery tickets on sale
On Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., you can get swept up in the 2019 Downtown Dallas Murder Mystery “The Gold Diggers of Dallas.” This year’s edition takes participants back to 1830, when town paper boy Jedidiah Jones discovers gold in Rickreall Creek. Now all eyes are on him — and the map showing where to find the gold. Mayhem, marriage and murder ensue. You can purchase your ticket for $10 to solve the mystery at the following locations: Four Seasons Salon, 861 Main St; Latitude One, 904 Main St.; Main Street Emporium, 857 Main St.; Some Things, 745 Main St.; and Tater’s Café, 683 SE Jefferson St.
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com. Search for “Downtown Dallas Murder Mystery.”
Learn about dry farming today
The Luckiamute Water Council and Polk and Marion Soil and Water Conservation districts will take a look at dry farming with Amy Garrett, of the Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Gowen Farms, 9040 Old Fort Road, Independence.
Monmouth playgroup begins Friday
The Monmouth Public Library will host a playgroup at 10:15 a.m. on Fridays at the library, 168 Ecols St. S.
The fun, structured playtime features blocks, arts, science and more. Children will explore ideas, create and play with the help of their adult. Special performers will make appearances as well.
On Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. the library hosts a story time for families.
Young Eagles Rally Saturday
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 292 will host a Young Eagles Rally from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Independence State Airport.
The EAA Young Eagles Program gives youths aged 8 to 17 an opportunity to learn about aviation and take a flight in an airplane. Since 1992, more than 2 million young people have experienced the thrill of aviation through this program.
All Young Eagles receive ground school training, a free flight, a picture and an official EAA Young Eagles certificate. Thanks to Sporty’s Pilot Shop, Young Eagles also receive a Young Eagles logbook.
Ground school is 45 minutes and flights are about 15 minutes long, on a first come basis. The length of wait time depends on the number of pilots available and the number of Young Eagles attending.
Young Eagles must have a registration form signed by a parent or guardian to participate in a flight. Forms are available at the event.
This opportunity is offered free of charge and made possible through the EAA Chapter 292 pilots.
For more information: www.ea292.org/young-eagles-rallies.
Orchestra to celebrate six years
The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra begins its sixth year of rehearsing and playing as a community orchestra this month.
The group was first organized in 2014 by volunteers. New players of every level are welcome — from beginners through intermediate to advanced.
There are no auditions or try-outs. Some of the players are new to their instruments; some have taken their instruments out of the attic after many years of not playing; others have been regular players of their orchestral music through the years.
Rehearsals are held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center on Warren Street South.
For more information: Paul Doellinger, 503-838-4884.
Corn feed supports food bank
Grace Baptist Church will host its annual community corn feed and potluck on Sunday, at the church 1855 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas.
The potluck will follow the 11 a.m. worship service and include fresh sweet corn on the cob from the Garden of Grace, which supports food banks in Dallas and Falls City. For more information: 503-623-4858.
Independence to host rubber band helicopters
For Maker Monday, the Independence Public Library will host “rubber band helicopters” at 4:30 p.m. at the library. The Mystery Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss this month’s selection, “Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions,” by Mario Giordano. Also on Monday at 6:30 p.m., the sewing basics class is back to help people learn how to use a sewing machine.
