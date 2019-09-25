Dallas to host Lego event
Lego Follies, an event for kids, will be at the Dallas library Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
There will be a challenge spin station, painting with Legos, blindfold building, and letter collage.
Portland Story Theater comes to Dallas
Portland Story Theater’s “Urban Tellers on the Road” will perform at the fifth annual Dallas Storyteller Festival at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
The stories are suggested for an adult audience and will touch on various topics, such as camping with 3-year-olds and smelly dogs, doing everything you teach your students not to do and receiving a message of forgiveness from someone you bullied in middle school more than 60 years ago.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library and funded by the Oregon Community Foundation and Dallas Friends of the Library. For more information, contact the Dallas Library at 503-623-2633.
Book Arts + Letters a River Gallery
River Gallery is hosting a national juried exhibit from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The exhibit will focus on book art and text. River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence.
Storytellers at Dallas Retirement Village
Storyteller/musician Norm Brecke is featured in this year’s storyteller festival, “It’s Raining Stories.” The event is at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Dallas Retirement Village, 249 Jasper St. His repertoire includes traditional tales, personal narratives, historical tales and stories in song.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library and funded by the Oregon Community Foundation and Dallas Friends of the Library. For more information, contact the Dallas Library at 503-623-2633.
Oregon Hop Run
The inaugural Oregon Hop Run is set to race through Independence on Sept. 28. The new event offers both 5- and 10-kilometer options, and a free kids’ half-mile dash.
Participants will start and finish at the amphitheater in Riverview Park. The course on the multi-use path is uninterrupted and away from traffic. Those in the 10K will make the loop twice.
Proceeds will benefit the Ella Curran Food Bank.
Cost: $30 for the 5K; $35 for the 10K. Same-day registration is $5 additional.
Sign up: runsignup.com/Race/OR/Independence/OregonHopRun
Family movie night at Indy library
The Independence Public Library will host a showing of Aladdin (2019, PG) for family movie night at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27. The library is located at 175 Monmouth St.
Conversation Club/Club de Conversación
Practice you Spanish or English in an environment welcoming to all levels at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St. Activities for children also will be available. Refreshments will be provided.
Practica su español o inglés en un ambiente acogedor para todos los niveles con ocupaciones divertidos y interactivos. Actividades para niños también esteran disponibles.
Moonfall “Sational Show”
Join Marlene Cox and a cast of local entertainers for a night of music, songs and entertainment at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at 11140 Orrs Corner Road, Rickreall. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited.
