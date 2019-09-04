Dallas library to host Peter Rock
The Dallas Public Library will host fiction author Peter Rock on Friday at 7 p.m.
Rock will talk about his most recent novel, “The Night Swimmers,” which involves open water swimming, fatherhood, psychic photography and the use of isolation tanks as a means to inhabit the past.
He was the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, and an Alex Award. Rock lives in Portland, where he is a professor in the English Department of Reed College.
This free event is made possible in part by funding from the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Remember, reflect on 9/11
The Dallas Fire & EMS, 915 SE Shelton St., will host a moment of silence with bells ceremony to remember and reflect on the sacrifices made by first responders and others on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will be at 6:50 a.m. on Sept. 11. Meet at the flag pole on the Shelton Street side. The public is invited to attend.
Bible study to begin Thursday
A Precepts Bible Study for women begins on Thursday about the life of David as seen in Biblical history and Psalms.
All are welcome to join in the study.
The group will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Evangelical Bible Church. Cost for the optional book is $24.
For more information: Rosalee Stent, 503-623-5782.
Maker Monday to feature bridges
The Independence Public Library will host an engineering challenge to create bridges from straws during Maker Mondays at 4:30 p.m. Find out which will hold the most weight.
The library also hosts Family Story Time on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. The event is an hour of stories, songs, crafts and more, designed to meet the developmental needs of children ages 3 to 5, and open to all.
Monmouth library kicks off storytime
The Monmouth Public Library will begin Read and Play Storytime Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Join in for a lively, interactive story time with books, fingerplays, and songs that support early literacy.
For more information: 503-838-1932.
Breakfast to feed others
The Buell Grange Hall will host a breakfast on Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. at 5970 Mill Creek Road, Sheridan, off Highway 22 between milepost 4 and 5.
Proceeds will go to the Grand-Sherimina food bank. The event is one of many planned during September, National Hunger Awareness Month, to raise money for the food bank.
People are encouraged to bring canned food, cash donations, and awareness of those who are hungry.
Cost is $7 for either pancakes or French toast, or eggs and potatoes.
Monmouth to host parks meeting
Monmouth will host an open house for its parks master plan from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Monmouth Main Street Park.
Help shape the future of Monmouth’s parks and open spaces.
Light refreshments will be provided. For more information: Suzanne Dufner, 503-751-0147 or sdufner@ci.monmouth.or.us.
Bounty Market wraps season Tuesday
The Polk County Bounty Market will be part of Dallas’ Tuesdays in the Square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Polk County Courthouse Square and on Southeast Court Street.
This is the fourth market of the season, and will be the final one for 2019.
Bibliology and how to study the Bible
Faith Evangelical Free Church, Evangelical Bible Church, and Village Missions are presenting Bibliology and How to Study the Bible starting Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 1175 SE How St., in Dallas. The workshop will help people know more about the Bible and feel more confident defending their faith. Participants will work on comprehensive study of the Bible, and learning Biblical culture. For more information or to register: villagemissions.org/ebccontenders/
Caterpillar/Towmotor reunion potluck
The Caterpillar/Towmotor 30th annual reunion potluck will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Dallas City Park, on the old side. Bring table service and a main dish or desert. Lawn chairs are optional. For more information: Lyle Thomas, 503-871-3921, or Orval Steppen, 503-559-3921.
