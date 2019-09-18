Teens can paint unicorns
The Dallas Public Library will have a Paint-a-Long event for ages 11-17 Friday at 5:30 p.m. This will be a fun unicorn painting using Tracie Kiernan’s step-by-step painting tutorial. Sign up at the library to ensure adequate supplies. There will be snacks.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Civil War day Saturday
The Polk County Historical Society will host a Civil War re-enactor Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Jack Bentley is a sergeant major of Union 2nd Regiment, Battery C unit, and has been a Civil War re-enactor for 30 years. The battle modes during the Civil War were the cavalry, the infantry and the artillery. He will describe each mode and explain the operations and processes involved in a regiment using the “Big Guns” during a typical Civil War battle.
He will bring examples of actual projectiles and equipment, as well as models of the types of cannons used during this time in history.
The program is free to members; $4 for seniors; and $5 for other adults. The museum is near the Polk County Fairgrounds parking lot, 560 Highway 99W, Rickreall.
For more information about this program or the museum: polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org, or call 503-623-6251.
Fifth annual Storyteller Festival kicks off Tuesday
The fifth annual Dallas Storyteller Festival, “It’s Raining Stories,” kicks off with master storyteller Alton Chung on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Dallas Public Library. Alton’s theme is “Life is the Treasure” Okinawan World War II stories. These stories were collected from the Okinawan community in Hawaii and talk about the war from the perspective of the other side.
On Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., the festival continues with South African performer and storyteller Tumelo Michael Moloi in the event room at Pressed Coffee Roasters Café, 788 Main St., in Dallas. Choreographer, art director, and performing artist Tumelo Michael Moloi was born in 1981 in the notorious apartheid-era township of Katlehong, southeast of Johannesburg, South Africa. As a member and later the leader of the highly acclaimed South African dance company Via Katlehong. Michael performed a mix of the street dance forms known as pantsula (South African town dance) and gumboot (mine workers). This event is for adults and mature teens.
The storyteller festival is hosted by the Dallas library and funded by the Oregon Community Foundation and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Garden club to focus on photography
The next monthly meeting of the Dallas Garden Club will be Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Ambassadors Room at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 SE Howe St. Enter through the breezeway on the Miller Street side.
The guest speaker will be Kristi Reed from Focal Point Photography in Dallas. Reed will give us some timely tips on photo technique, picture composition and equipment options to help take better pictures.
Club membership is open to all. Visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for the evening, and light refreshments will be served. For more information: Gaye Stewart, 503-510-4370.
WOU artists featured in Salem
Using a variety of media, 11 emerging artists from Western Oregon University’s Art Department were awarded an exhibition by Salem Art Association Gallery Director David Wilson. Artists include Jessica Brown, Hannah Chilton, Nell Danforth, Eric Frey, Sohaina Maratita, Sarai Fuentes Mendoza, Katherine Schubert, Teresa Stinar, Jenae Sweet, Cory Timmons, and Laura Willoughby.
Their works will be on display now through Oct. 27 at the Bush Barn Art Center in Salem.
The Salem Art Association is a 501c3 nonprofit organization operating the Bush Barn Art Center, a Community Arts Education program, and the Salem Art Fair & Festival. SAA is supported by a grant of Transient Occupancy Tax from the City of Salem.
SAA exhibitions are always free and open to the public. Bush Barn Art Center hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
‘Can We Get Along?’
“Can We Get Along? Examining Our Personal Experiences of Connection and Community,” a free Oregon Humanities Conversation facilitated by Chisao Hata, will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Public Library.
In 1992, Rodney King asked, “Can we get along?” This iconic American question still resonates today. What is it that drives this question, and why can it be so difficult to answer? What holds us back from connecting with each other? How do our personal experiences contribute to — and have the potential to break down — these barriers? This is the focus of “Can We Get Along?” Chisao Hata is an artist educator, dance director, and performing artist.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas library and sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the Friends of the Dallas Library.
For more information: 503-623-2633.
Airstreams return to Main
The Independence Downtown Association and Oregon Airstream Club have partnered for the third annual Airstreams on Main rally Friday through Sunday.
Members of the Oregon Airstream Club will camp their recreational vehicles on Main Street through the weekend and enjoy downtown Independence. Visitors are welcome to view the vehicles and ask the owners any questions they may have.
Are you ready for disaster?
The Perrydale, Cooper Hollow and Oakdale wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will sponsor a preparedness fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Dallas High School cafeteria.
The free event will help people get ready for disaster — big and small.
Joyful Noise on Sunday
The Joyful Noise Quartet will perform at Evangelical Bible Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 1175 Howe St. SE, Dallas.
The group has been singing together throughout the Willamette Valley for a number of years and will share its musical ministry.
A love offering will be received.
Invite friends and anyone who loves gospel music.
Benefit concert for Kindness Club
An International Day of Peace benefit concert will feature violinist and fiddler Mark Babson, and Cash and Company from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds will go to the Kindness Club in Dallas.
Tickets are $5 for students and seniors; $6 for adults; $3 for children; $15 for families; children younger than 5 are admitted free.
The concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas.
Sponsors include the city of Dallas, Grandma’s Attic, and Equal Exchange.
The Kindness Club serves 120 Dallas School District students with weekend food, personal hygiene needs and clothing.
For more information about the club: thekindnessclubdallasoregon.com.
Concert in Monmouth welcomes fall
The Monmouth Public Library will host a concert by Jessa Campbell and the Saplings, “Can you feel it” at 3:15 on Sept. 25 at the library.
Celebrate autumn with a concert featuring twangy folk music and learning about the environment.
Campbell sings about her favorite animals found near her hometown of Portland.
On Friday, a special play group will feature music and movement at 10:15 a.m. Toddlers and preschoolers get moving with this interactive mix of yoga, movement and music with Iris Nason.
Each Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., the Monmouth library hosts read and play storytime.
RC car rally Saturday
The Independence Public Library will host a remote control car rally at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Kids of all ages are welcome to bring their remote control cars and participate in the rally. Loaner RC cars will be available to newcomers to the sport who want to try their hand.
On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the library will host fun activities to celebrate going back to school.
On Maker Mondays at 4:30 p.m. this week, participants will learn to make pantographs, resizing drawings without a computer.
Run for school supplies
Calling all runners, walkers, and anyone interested in helping the community. The Polk County Family & Community Outreach Department is partnering with Dallas United Methodist Church and the community to host the Polk County Back to School Dash on Saturday. The Back to School Dash is a 5-kilometer run/walk event that supports local backpack and school supply giveaway events such as Dallas Family Night Out.
The race will start at 9 a.m. at Dallas United Methodist Church and follow the Rickreall Creek Trail System before ending up back at the church. The entire route is pet, stroller, wheelchair and kid friendly.
Registration includes a T-shirt and costs $30 for adults 18 and older; $20 for students age 6-17; and free for kids 5 and younger.
To register: runsignup.com/Race/OR/Dallas/B2SDash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.