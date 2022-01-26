Dallas hosts paint-a-long event
On Friday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Dallas Library is having a free Galaxy paint-a-long event for ages 12 to 17. Participants are required to sign up due to limited space and supplies.
Paint-a-long events are made possible by the Dallas Friends of the Library and donations and are provided through Tracie Kiernan Step by Step Painting
For more information or to sign up: call 503-623-2633.
Monmouth, WOU celebrate Black History Month
Monmouth will celebrate Black History Month with opening and closing celebrations at Western Oregon University’s Werner Center Pacific Room.
The opening is Feb. 5 starting at 4 p.m. with a focus on Black history. Featured speakers will be Sen. Lew Frederick and Sen. Deb Patterson, Dr. Frank Morris - Retired U.S. State Department official to Jamaica, and Taylor Marrow - History Professor and Diversity Inclusion Officer at Chemeketa Community College.
During the month, look for school children’s art featuring black authors and poets displayed in 14 downtown business storefronts.
A closing celebration is Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. and focuses on black joy and leadership. The speakers will be Professor Darryl Thomas - Professor of Dance at Western Oregon University and Co-Artistic Director of Rainbow Dance Theater; Rian Gayle - Assistant Director, Access & Inclusion in the Office of Disability Services at Western Oregon University; and Elizabeth Braatz - ASWOU Senate President.
Kaike’s Band will provide jazz music at both celebrations. Interested individuals can also join the celebration remotely through zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Monmouth-Black-History-Month.
For information contact Carol McKiel at
(574) 520-9245.
Dallas student named to MSU President’s List
Caroline Conolly, of Dallas, was named to Montana State University’s undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2021.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned in at least 12 college-level credits. Conolly was one of 1,542 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List.
Piroshky Piroshky bringing popup bakery to Monmouth Feb. 4
The Piroshky Piroshky bakery is once again departing Seattle’s Pike Place Market to take their popular piroshkies on the road. The pop-up tour around the country stops in Monmouth Feb. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. directly across 1520 Gwinn St. East.
Piroshky Piroshky are well-known for the pastry they’re named after, piroshki. These Eastern European hand pies, both sweet and savory, are made with yeast bread or pastry wrapped around a filling, including sausage, vegetables, fruit and cheese.
They also offer monthly seasonal specials, including a chicken pot pie piroshky and strawberry marzipan hearts for Valentine’s Day this February. Piroshky Piroshky also offers vegetarian and vegan options, including a new Impossible Beef and onion piroshky.
The popular Seattle bakery opened in 1992 and gaining national attention when they were featured on Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and voted one of “The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America” by the Smithsonian.
To make sure you don’t miss the popup offerings, order on Piroshky Piroshky’s website https://piroshkybakery.com/menu/ before 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 to pick up in Monmouth.
Orders must be a minimum of $40.
Pentacle Theatre receives operations grant from Oregon Arts Commission
The Pentacle Theatre Inc., was one of 154 arts organizations to receive a grant through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2022 Operating Support Program.
Located in West Salem, The Pentacle Theatre received $5,087 as part of $1,265,166 in grants the Oregon Arts Commission distributed to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.
“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Jenny Green. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”
In 2019 organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at www.oregonartscommission.org.
